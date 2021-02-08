HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide with Special Bonus

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced that in recognition of its recent milestone, crossing the $10B mark in Revenue for 2020, it is issuing a one-time special bonus to employees around the world. Achieving this historic milestone in technology, business and engineering services and software – just twenty years since HCL Technologies’ IPO – is a testament to the passionate efforts and consistent achievements of its employees, many long term, deep relationships with leading companies across all industries and a leading network of partners and stakeholders. In celebration and gratitude all employees with one year of service or greater will receive a bonus, the equivalent of ten days’ salary.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset. Despite an unrelenting pandemic, each and every member of our HCL family has demonstrated immense commitment and passion, contributing to the growth of the organization. The $10B revenue milestone is a testament of our remarkable resilience as an organization and the entrepreneurial spirit of our 159,000+ employees. With this gesture, we want to sincerely express our gratitude to our employees and their families for all their support,” said Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies.