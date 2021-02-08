 

Zamst announces sponsorship with Yuji Nishida, Professional Volleyball Player

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 07:00  |  32   |   |   

TOKYO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Sigmax Co., Ltd., owner of Zamst, a brand of athletic braces and care products headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, has entered a sports sponsorship agreement with Yuji Nishida, Japanese men's professional volleyball player for JTEKT Stings in V.League.

Zamst announces sponsorship with Yuji Nishida

Yuji Nishida - Player Profile
Plays for: JTEKT Stings (V1 League) https://www.jtekt-stings.jp/ 
Position: Opposite
DOB: January 30, 2000
Key experiences:
- 2017-18 V. Men's Premier League - youngest to debut in Japan（January 2018)
- FIVB World Cup Volleyball 2019 - 4th place
- 2020 Japan Men's National Team/
- Won the 2020 Emperor's Cup and Empress's Cup All Japan Volleyball Championship
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxRJdQ5hNtT5ZHzYB_RzGEA 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nishidayuji0130/ 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/volleyball1301

Comment from Nishida:

Thank you very much for providing me with an environment where I can play as a volleyball player. In volleyball, in addition to jumping, performance depends on responding quickly and endurance. Therefore, we place importance on the insoles that support the entire body from the feet up and compression items that support overworked muscles. I have been looking for reliable, functional, and comfortable products across many different brands, and Zamst products have become my favorite. I am glad to enter this sponsorship with them, and I would like to thank Zamst again for giving me a playing environment.

Background and Purpose of Signing the Contract

Yuji Nishida is a top athlete who trains daily and is enthusiastic about caring for and conditioning his body, and he is especially particular about the gear he uses. Among these, he uses our insoles and compression items habitually. Our company is rooting for him as a partner and is aiming to provide support with original products that can allow players to demonstrate their performance to the fullest extent by receiving valuable feedback from players.

About Zamst

A brand of athletic braces and care products created in 1993 by Nippon Sigmax Co., Ltd., a medical company developing and manufacturing products for the orthopedics market for 47 years in Japan. The brand is recognized as Japan's No.1* market share and now sold in more than 30 countries.

* The sales of branded products in sports channel from 2014 to 2019 in Japan, based on the shipment value by a third-party survey in 2020.

For more information, please visit zamst.com or contact at global@sigmax.co.jp.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433081/Zamst_announces_sponsorship_Yuji_Nishida.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zamst announces sponsorship with Yuji Nishida, Professional Volleyball Player TOKYO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nippon Sigmax Co., Ltd., owner of Zamst, a brand of athletic braces and care products headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, has entered a sports sponsorship agreement with Yuji Nishida, Japanese men's professional …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Health and social care to gain the most from 5G productivity and efficiency gains, which will add ...
Hoist Finance and Magnetar sign securitisation partnership agreement for new portfolio investments
Acclime doubles its presence and service offering in China with the acquisition of 1421 Consulting ...
The Successor of the 600-year-old "Oriental Chocolate" Seeks Inheritance Path in Haikou
Zamst announces sponsorship with Yuji Nishida, Professional Volleyball Player
Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams
The Electric Car Boom Is About To Kick Into Overdrive
En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods