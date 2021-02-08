DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Alliance ENCAVIS AG supports schools in need that lack digital teaching materials due to the Corona crisis 08.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, February 8, 2021 - The Hamburg-based Encavis is helping to maintain educational equality and equal opportunities in times of home schooling by donating laptops to German schools.

Encavis, only very slightly affected by the Corona crisis is working remote and all associated processes are running smoothly. Not everyone is that fortunate. Particularly students are exposed to technical requirements for home schooling that are not always available. Therefore, in cooperation with Labdoo, Encavis decided to refurbish 30 discarded laptops and make them available to students in need.

Labdoo is a non-profit organisation that equips donated notebooks with suitable schooling programmes and distributes them to schools in Germany and abroad. Ralf Hamm, founder of Labdoo, is thankful for Encavis' generous commitment: "This is good practise. These devices enable us to offer more students the possibility of smooth home schooling and we are happy and grateful for that."



About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 2.8 gigawatts (GW). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

