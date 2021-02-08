 

EQS-News Relief Affirms Initiation of Phase 2/3 Trial of Inhaled RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil; ZYESAMI(TM)) in Severe COVID-19 Patients

Relief Affirms Initiation of Phase 2/3 Trial of Inhaled RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil; ZYESAMI(TM)) in Severe COVID-19 Patients

Relief Affirms Initiation of Phase 2/3 Trial of Inhaled RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil; ZYESAMI(TM)) in Severe COVID-19 Patients

  • Top-line data from intravenous RLF-100(TM) phase 2b/3 trial expected to be released this month

Geneva, Switzerland, February 08, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company") affirms that its collaboration partner NeuroRx, Inc. has initiated a phase 2/3 clinical trial investigating the role of inhaled RLF-100TM (aviptadil; ZYESAMI(TM)) for the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 in partnership with UCI Health of the University of California, Irvine. The objective of the current study is to determine whether RLF-100TM, administered at the earlier (severe) stage of COVID-19 can reduce the likelihood of progression to critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure: the predominant cause of death in COVID-19-infected individuals. For further information, please refer to: https://www.neurorxpharma.com/press-releases/neurorx-initiates-phase-2-3-study-of-inhaled-zyesami-for-severe-covid-19-with-uci-health/.

Furthermore, top-line data from the previously completed phase 2b/3 trial of the intravenous ("IV") formulation of RLF-100TM are slated to be released this month. The statistical analysis of the data remains ongoing. Relief expects top-line data from this trial to be reported once the required statistical analyses have been completed.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil) is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. phase 2b/3 clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Relief holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100TM.

