Update regarding Financial Calendar

Lucerne, 8 February 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG announces that it will publish its annual report for the full year 2020 (including full year 2020 financial statements) on 3 March 2021, i.e. one week earlier than announced previously. Accordingly the financial analyst/investor and the media conference will take place on 3 March 2021 as well.

The purpose of the earlier publication of the full year 2020 financials is to retain the possibility to still complete the capital increase approved on 22 December 2021 in March 2020, i.e. within the three months period provided by law.

For further information:
 
For media queries:
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4121
 
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160
 

 

About Swiss Steel Group

The Swiss Steel Group is currently one of the world's leading providers of customized solutions in the field of special long steel products. The Group is also one of the leading manufacturers in the global market for both tool steel and stainless long steel and is one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloy engineering steel. With more than 10,000 employees at its own production and distribution companies in over 30 countries across five continents, the Company supports and supplies its customers around the globe and offers them a full worldwide portfolio from Production and Sales & Services. They benefit from the Company's technological expertise, consistently high product excellence across the globe, and in-depth knowledge of local markets.

