Update regarding Financial Calendar

Lucerne, 8 February 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG announces that it will publish its annual report for the full year 2020 (including full year 2020 financial statements) on 3 March 2021, i.e. one week earlier than announced previously. Accordingly the financial analyst/investor and the media conference will take place on 3 March 2021 as well.
The purpose of the earlier publication of the full year 2020 financials is to retain the possibility to still complete the capital increase approved on 22 December 2021 in March 2020, i.e. within the three months period provided by law.
For further information:
For media queries:
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4121
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160
