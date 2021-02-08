SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN RUSSIA

Kreps is a well-known local brand with a strong presence in the distribution channels, providing Sika with improved access to major home centers and builders’ merchants. The combination of Sika’s technical know-how and direct sales approach with Krep’s developed distribution network and production base will enable Sika to expand the local supply chain and better penetrate the market.

Sika has agreed to acquire Kreps LLC, a leading mortar manufacturer in Russia. The company offers a wide range of mortar products for interior and exterior finishing, complementing the existing portfolio and geographical footprint. The acquired business generates annual sales of CHF 15 million. The transaction is subject to clearance by the local anti-trust authorities.

Kreps operates production plants in Saint Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, two geographical areas where Sika has not previously had its own mortar manufacturing. The two modern plants manufacture a wide range of mortars, mainly tile adhesives, plasters, and floor leveling compounds. The facilities of Kreps also include a professional training center and well-equipped production laboratories.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: “Kreps provides a wide product portfolio and extended geographical footprint for mortars in the Russian Federation. Together with the enhanced access to the distribution channel, it gives us a platform to further grow and strengthen our position in this market. We warmly welcome the Kreps employees to the Sika team and look forward to a successful joint future”.



SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020. At the end of 2019, Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new adhesive technology.

