 

Invitation to DNO 2020 Earnings Call

Oslo, 8 February 2021 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its 2020 operating and interim financial results on 11 February 2021 at 07:00 (CET). A videoconference call with executive management will follow at 14:00 (CET).

Please visit www.dno.no for login details. 



For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no



DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.






