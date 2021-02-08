 

ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis

ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial
in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
                                                       

  • The Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommends trial to continue to final analysis, expected in Q4 2021
  • No safety issues identified, consistent with observations in previous IDMC reviews

Lyon (France) and Cambridge, MA (U.S.), February 8, 2021 ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that TRYbeCA-1, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating eryaspase in second-line pancreatic cancer, will continue without modification following a planned interim superiority analysis conducted by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC).

The interim analysis was triggered when two-thirds of the total number of events had occurred and allowed the potential for stopping the trial early if the primary endpoint reached statistical significance, adjusting the statistical threshold for the interim review. As with the three previous IDMC reviews, no safety issues have been identified and the Company remains blinded to the primary and secondary endpoint efficacy data. The TRYbeCA-1 trial is fully enrolled and the Company continues to expect the final analysis in the fourth quarter of 2021. 

“This IDMC review was the first combined efficacy and safety review. We are pleased that no safety issues were raised.” said Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer of ERYTECH Pharma. “The trial will now continue to the final efficacy analysis. With 512 patients enrolled, the trial has approximately 90% power to detect the trial’s design hazard ratio of 0.725. Second-line pancreatic cancer is a devastating disease and remains a large unmet medical need. We are hopeful that TRYbeCA-1 can confirm the survival benefit we observed in the Phase 2b clinical trial and eryaspase can be a potential treatment for these patients. We look forward to sharing final results later this year.”

