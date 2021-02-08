 

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Verizon Business as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 07:44  |  29   |   |   

Verizon's ability to deliver multiple related solutions enables cost-effective service delivery, better quality management, and customer convenience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has identified Verizon as a Growth and Innovation leader in the Frost Radar: North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market, 2020. As a pioneer in hosted IP telephony, Verizon's customized professional services, robust network capabilities and use of AI and IoT have helped it become a top North American provider in terms of installed users and revenue.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for cloud communications services, creating growth opportunities for innovative, nimble providers. With most businesses looking to enable large proportions of their enterprise workers and contact center agents to work remotely, cloud-enabled services provide flexible, cost-effective access to mission-critical communications and collaboration tools.

To download the complimentary Frost Radar report, please access: http://frost.ly/580

"Over the years, Verizon has considerably evolved its hosted services portfolio to better address developing customer requirements for greater mobility and a richer collaboration toolset," explained Elka Popova, Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan. "Every solution comprises a compelling voice and UC applications suite, conveniently pre-integrated and often bundled with value-added services such as access, local, and long-distance minutes, user portal, and more."

In addition, Verizon's strong service-level agreements, advanced solution monitoring, management, redundant data centers, detailed service reporting and analytics, and unique customer success adoption services ensure superior service performance and an end-to-end customer experience, driving growth and customer satisfaction. Verizon is the highest-ranking CSP in this Frost Radar report.

"We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a growth leader in the market," said Alex Doyle, Executive Director, Advanced Communications at Verizon Business. "This award acknowledges our work and commitment in this area, as we strive to reach new heights with the cutting-edge services, networks, and solutions we deliver to our clients."

The 2020 acquisition of BlueJeans and the launch of Contact Center Hub also enhanced Verizon's cloud collaboration portfolio. Verizon is poised for growth by:

  • Simplifying network management and operations and spurring new network development with significant cost efficiencies with Verizon 2.0.
  • Leveraging its wide presence in the EMEA, APAC, and LATAM regions to support multinational companies and serve small and medium-sized businesses in new markets.
  • Offering direct routing for Microsoft Teams and potential 5G and mobile office services to expand its addressable market and boost its value proposition.
  • Providing a highly differentiated mobile-first solution for small, mid-market and large enterprises through its flagship products Verizon One Talk and Webex Calling.
  • Meeting the unique customization needs of global, distributed enterprises with its hosted collaboration-based UCaaS solutions.

Frost Radar: North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaas Market provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 120 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 30 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications
T: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Verizon Business as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market Verizon's ability to deliver multiple related solutions enables cost-effective service delivery, better quality management, and customer convenience SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frost & Sullivan has identified Verizon as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Health and social care to gain the most from 5G productivity and efficiency gains, which will add ...
Hoist Finance and Magnetar sign securitisation partnership agreement for new portfolio investments
Acclime doubles its presence and service offering in China with the acquisition of 1421 Consulting ...
The Successor of the 600-year-old "Oriental Chocolate" Seeks Inheritance Path in Haikou
Zamst announces sponsorship with Yuji Nishida, Professional Volleyball Player
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Verizon Business as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North ...
Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams
The Electric Car Boom Is About To Kick Into Overdrive
En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods