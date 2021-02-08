BIC Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of January 31, 2021
Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of January 31, 2021
Clichy, France – 05 February 2021
Article L 233-8-II of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.
As of January 31, 2021, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 45,395,857 shares, representing:
- 66,808,627 voting rights,
- 66,393,377 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights
ABOUT BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out, and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
|Sophie Palliez-Capian – V.P., Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
|Investor Relations
|Press
|
Sophie Palliez-Capian + 33 6 87 89 33 51
sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Michele Ventura +33 1 45 19 52 98
michele.ventura@bicworld.com
|
Albane de La Tour d’Artaise + 33 7 85 88 19 48 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
Isabelle de Segonzac : + 33 6 89 87 61 39 isegonzac@image7.fr
2021 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
|Full-Year 2020 Results
|17 February 2021
|Conference call and Webcast
|Q1 2021 Results
|28 April 2021
|Conference call
|2021 AGM
|19 May 2021
|Meeting
|H1 2021 Results
|29 July 2021
|Conference call
|Q3 2021 Results
|28 October 2021
|Conference call
