IDEX Biometrics Expands Landmark Partnership with Global Payment Solutions Provider to Include Joint Marketing and Sales

Together, the companies will offer a fully integrated, system for biometric smart cards including market leading secure element devices and IDEX’s TrustedBio biometric sensor technologies together with algorithms and software. The commercial framework includes incentives for each company to sell the complete solution under mutually beneficial commercial terms.

Oslo, Norway – 8 February 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA , a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has expanded its technical partnership with a global provider of EMVCo secure element solutions to include a commercial framework that will accelerate biometric smart card adoption.

“This partnership and the relationship between IDEX and our partner are very important to cement our leading position in the payment and biometric segments and will expand our global customer and issuer reach. We are bringing a complete solution to enable card manufacturers and integrators to easily design biometric smart cards with enhanced security and a superior user experience at a disruptive cost point. This solution will accelerate the adoption of biometric cards,” comments Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer, IDEX Biometrics ASA.

The first-generation platform based on this collaboration will be available for high volume production in the second half of 2021.

