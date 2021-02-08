 

IDEX Biometrics Expands Landmark Partnership with Global Payment Solutions Provider to Include Joint Marketing and Sales

Oslo, Norway – 8 February 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has expanded its technical partnership with a global provider of EMVCo secure element solutions to include a commercial framework that will accelerate biometric smart card adoption.   

Together, the companies will offer a fully integrated, system for biometric smart cards including market leading secure element devices and IDEX’s TrustedBio biometric sensor technologies together with algorithms and software.  The commercial framework includes incentives for each company to sell the complete solution under mutually beneficial commercial terms.

“This partnership and the relationship between IDEX and our partner are very important to cement our leading position in the payment and biometric segments and will expand our global customer and issuer reach. We are bringing a complete solution to enable card manufacturers and integrators to easily design biometric smart cards with enhanced security and a superior user experience at a disruptive cost point. This solution will accelerate the adoption of biometric cards,” comments Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer, IDEX Biometrics ASA.

The first-generation platform based on this collaboration will be available for high volume production in the second half of 2021.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




