 

Mkango Issues Shares to Bacchus Capital in Relation to Its Appointment as Strategic and Financial Advisor

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") announces that, further to its press release of December 21, 2020, it has issued 325,000 shares (the “Shares”) to Bacchus Capital Advisors Limited (“Bacchus Capital”), in connection with the financial advisory services provided by Bacchus Capital to the Company for the period from December 18, 2020 to January 31, 2021.  The Shares were issued at a deemed price per Share of C$0.27. 

The Shares may not be sold through the facilities of the TSX-V or, absent a prospectus exemption, otherwise to a resident of Canada until June 8, 2021.  Final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange to the issuance of the Shares has been obtained.

The Shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and application has been made for the Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the Shares will commence at 8:00am on or around February 11, 2021. The Shares will also trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR 5.6.1R) the Company hereby notifies the market that immediately following Admission, its issued share capital will consist of 135,525,721 shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Mkango will issue a further 625,000 shares on 18 December 2021 should its engagement continue with the Company until such date.

Mkango continues to work closely with Bacchus Capital, whose mandate encompasses mergers and acquisitions, takeover defence, strategic and other financial advice.

About Mkango

Mkango’s corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium and praseodymium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies.

Mkango is developing the 51% owned Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi with the ongoing Feasibility Study funded through a £12 million investment by strategic partner, Talaxis Limited. Malawi is known as “The Warm Heart of Africa”, a stable jurisdiction with major road, rail and power developments. Following completion of the Feasibility Study, Talaxis has an option to acquire a further 26% interest in Songwe by arranging financing for project development including funding the equity component thereof.

