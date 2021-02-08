 

Orpha Labs AG Initiates Compassionate Use Program for ORL-101 in Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD-II)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 08:00  |  45   |   |   

First Patient to Receive ORL-101 in Israel This Week

BAAR, Switzerland, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orpha Labs AG today announced its compassionate use program to make ORL-101 available to physicians providing care for Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD-II) patients. ORL-101 is a novel formulation of an ultra-pure L-fucose currently in development for the treatment of LAD II patients.

The Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) approved the use of ORL-101 for LAD-II patients under Orpha Labs' compassionate use program. Orpha Labs expects to enroll LAD-II patients in a Phase III trial soon.

Orpha Labs' Founder and Chief Executive Officer Alp Bugra Basat, MD, said, "We are proud to announce this development. ORL-101 is the first product authorized for compassionate use in a program for LAD-II patients, an important step in our work to bring products into clinical development to help patients with ultra-rare disorders."

The FDA has granted a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to ORL-101 for the treatment of patients with LAD II. If a new drug application ("NDA") for ORL-101 for patients with LAD II is approved, the Company may be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher ("PRV") from the FDA, which can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application.

About Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD-II)
LAD-II (OMIM # 266265) is an autosomal recessive primary immunodeficiency characterized by impaired leukocyte motility and moderate to severe neurodevelopmental retardation. The genetic defect in LAD-II patients has been shown to be various mutations in the SLC35C1 gene which encodes for GDP-Fucose Transporter 1. This transporter mediates GDP-Fucose uptake into Golgi vesicles, and its dysfunction results in the absence of fucosylated glycans on the membranes of cells, leading to the loss of E- and P-selectin ligands on leukocytes, thus resulting in an inability of circulating leukocytes to efficiently migrate to the sites of infection, which, in turn, causes persistent leukocytosis and recurrent episodes of life-threatening infections.

About Orpha Labs AG
Orpha Labs AG is a patients' needs-driven research and development company committed to discovering, developing, and delivering effective drugs for neglected ultra-rare diseases. Our mission is to provide innovative products that improve not only the survival rates but also the quality of life for these patient populations.

Orpha Labs AG
Haldenstrasse 5
CH-6340 Baar
Switzerland
UID: CHE-209.103.038

Alp Bugra Basat, MD
Chief Executive Officer
info@orpha-labs.com
+41 75 418 88 29

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434052/ORL_LOGO_Logo.jpg

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orpha Labs AG Initiates Compassionate Use Program for ORL-101 in Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD-II) First Patient to Receive ORL-101 in Israel This Week BAAR, Switzerland, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Orpha Labs AG today announced its compassionate use program to make ORL-101 available to physicians providing care for Leukocyte Adhesion …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Health and social care to gain the most from 5G productivity and efficiency gains, which will add ...
Hoist Finance and Magnetar sign securitisation partnership agreement for new portfolio investments
Acclime doubles its presence and service offering in China with the acquisition of 1421 Consulting ...
The Successor of the 600-year-old "Oriental Chocolate" Seeks Inheritance Path in Haikou
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Verizon Business as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North ...
Zamst announces sponsorship with Yuji Nishida, Professional Volleyball Player
ASSA ABLOY acquires Technology Solutions in the UK
Orpha Labs AG Initiates Compassionate Use Program for ORL-101 in Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type ...
Amway Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Adopting a Membership Model for Its Flagship eSpring HWT ...
Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams
The Electric Car Boom Is About To Kick Into Overdrive
En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods