Maha Energy AB (Publ) Continuation and expansion of mandate

Maha Energy AB (“Maha” or the “Company”), as a continuation and expansion of the mandate announced the 26th of October 2020, is exploring options for refinancing its existing SEK 300m senior secured bond maturing 29 May 2021. Maha has appointed Arctic Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS as exclusive managers and advisors in this regard.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on February 8, 2021.

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11        
jonas@mahaenergy.ca

Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11      
victoria@mahaenergy.ca

About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois Basin in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca

Attachment




