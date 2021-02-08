 

Reminder Program for the publication of Yara International ASA fourth quarter results 2020

The Yara International ASA fourth quarter 2020 results will be published on Tuesday 9 February 2021 at 08:00 CET.


An on-line presentation will be held at 12:00 CET, hosted by Yara President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether. The presentation will be held in English.

The report, presentation and webcast will be available at the above mentioned times at:
yara.com/investor-relations/latest-quarterly-report/

There will also be a conference call at 13:00 CET the same day with an opportunity to ask questions to Yara’s management.

Please use this link for online registration for the conference call:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/4085089

  • Participants must register in advance of the conference using the link provided. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.
  • In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.
  • Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 9 February 18:00 CET until 2 March 18:00 CET. Please use the Dial-in Numbers listed below and Conference ID 4085089:
Norway:          21034235
UK FreeCall:   08082380667
USA:               1(917)677-7532
International:   44(0)3333009785


Yours faithfully
for Yara International ASA

Thor Giæver
Head of Investor Relations


About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.

Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.
www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act 




