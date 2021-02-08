NORBIT steps into the Italian road tolling market together with DKV

The mobility service provider DKV has announced that the company will be the first foreign certified provider of toll settlement systems in Italy. After a successful pilot phase, the Italian motorway operators have given their approval for use of the NORBIT OBUs for toll collection on Italian motorways for trucks and buses. The DKV toll solution is ready for use and can already be ordered.

Trondheim, 8 February 2021: NORBIT´s On-Board Units (OBUs) has been approved for use on Italian motorways. DKV will deliver the NORBIT OBUs under the brand DKV BOX ITALIA.

“NORBIT is proud to be a chosen supplier to DKV when entering the Italian market. Italy represents one of the largest markets in Europe for road tolling by use of Dedicated Short Range based OBUs. We have a very strong position in the Norwegian OBU market, and we are pleased to see that our technology can enable new players to enter the Italian market forming a base for joint success”, says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO NORBIT.

For further queries, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. The company has manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway, and 14 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

About DKV Euro Service

DKV Euro Service is one of the leading mobility service providers for the logistics and transport industry. The company offers a comprehensive range of services for optimizing and managing vehicle fleets throughout Europe. DKV Euro Service is part of the DKV MOBILITY SERVICES Group. In 2019, the Group achieved a transaction volume of EUR 9.9 billion and was active in 42 countries. Currently, more than 5.1 million DKV CARDs and on-board units are in use with over 250,000 contractual partners. In 2020, DKV CARD was named the best brand in the fuel and service card category for the 16th time in a row.