AkzoNobel no longer intends to acquire Tikkurila and continues to focus on Grow & Deliver strategy

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) submitted a binding proposal to acquire Tikkurila for €31.25 per share on January 28, 2021, having conducted customary due diligence to confirm potential synergies. The company no longer intends to pursue this acquisition, following a competing, higher, offer for Tikkurila. Despite a strong cultural fit – and more synergies than any other combination with Tikkurila – the intended transaction no longer meets AkzoNobel’s criteria for superior value creation.

Thierry Vanlancker, CEO of AkzoNobel, commented: “We have clear priorities and criteria for capital allocation, including investing for growth, paying dividends, conducting acquisitions, and carrying out share buybacks. The intended acquisition of Tikkurila can no longer compete with more attractive opportunities to create superior value for our shareholders and other stakeholders. Executing with discipline has been key to AkzoNobel’s transformation into a company with higher profitability and strong free cash flow. This is working well for us and part of who we are.”

AkzoNobel will continue delivering on its capital allocation priorities, including a disciplined approach to strategically aligned, value creating, acquisitions. The company continues its current €300 million share buyback program and maintains a target leverage ratio of 1-2x net debt/EBITDA.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements which address such key issues as AkzoNobel’s growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be under-stood that many factors could cause forecast and actual results to differ from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures, as well as significant market disruptions such as the impact of pandemics. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risk factors affecting our business, please see our latest annual report.

This is a public announcement by Akzo Nobel N.V. pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.

