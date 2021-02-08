 

AkzoNobel no longer intends to acquire Tikkurila and continues to focus on Grow & Deliver strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 08:00  |  56   |   |   

February 8, 2021

AkzoNobel no longer intends to acquire Tikkurila and continues to focus on Grow & Deliver strategy

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) submitted a binding proposal to acquire Tikkurila for €31.25 per share on January 28, 2021, having conducted customary due diligence to confirm potential synergies. The company no longer intends to pursue this acquisition, following a competing, higher, offer for Tikkurila. Despite a strong cultural fit – and more synergies than any other combination with Tikkurila – the intended transaction no longer meets AkzoNobel’s criteria for superior value creation.

Thierry Vanlancker, CEO of AkzoNobel, commented: “We have clear priorities and criteria for capital allocation, including investing for growth, paying dividends, conducting acquisitions, and carrying out share buybacks. The intended acquisition of Tikkurila can no longer compete with more attractive opportunities to create superior value for our shareholders and other stakeholders. Executing with discipline has been key to AkzoNobel’s transformation into a company with higher profitability and strong free cash flow. This is working well for us and part of who we are.”

AkzoNobel will continue delivering on its capital allocation priorities, including a disciplined approach to strategically aligned, value creating, acquisitions. The company continues its current €300 million share buyback program and maintains a target leverage ratio of 1-2x net debt/EBITDA.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements which address such key issues as AkzoNobel’s growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be under-stood that many factors could cause forecast and actual results to differ from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures, as well as significant market disruptions such as the impact of pandemics. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risk factors affecting our business, please see our latest annual report.

This is a public announcement by Akzo Nobel N.V.  pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.

About AkzoNobel

We’ve been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there’s a good chance you’re only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We’re active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It’s what you’d expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.

Not for publication – for more information

Media Relations Investor Relations
T +31 (0)88 – 969 7833 T +31 (0)88 – 969 7856
Contact: Diana Abrahams
Media.relations@akzonobel.com 		Contact: Lloyd Midwinter
Investor.relations@akzonobel.com

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AkzoNobel no longer intends to acquire Tikkurila and continues to focus on Grow & Deliver strategy February 8, 2021 AkzoNobel no longer intends to acquire Tikkurila and continues to focus on Grow & Deliver strategy Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) submitted a binding proposal to acquire Tikkurila for €31.25 per share on January 28, 2021, having …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108
IIJ Announces its Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
The Board of Directors of Hoylu resolves on a private placement of approximately SEK 28.5 million, ...
Notice Regarding Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending ...
REC Silicon - Request for general meeting – Election of board members
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
AkzoNobel share buyback (January 25, 2021 – January 29, 2021)
28.01.21
AkzoNobel confirms intent to acquire Tikkurila with binding proposal for €31.25 per share, with due diligence supporting value creation opportunity
26.01.21
AkzoNobel share buyback (January 18, 2021 – January 22, 2021)
19.01.21
AkzoNobel share buyback (January 11, 2021 – January 15, 2021)
18.01.21
AkzoNobel proposes to acquire Tikkurila for €31.25 per share, to create superior and sustainable value for all stakeholders
12.01.21
AkzoNobel share buyback (January 4, 2021 – January 8, 2021)