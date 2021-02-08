Quadient exercises its residual maturity par call for its bond maturing in June 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announces the exercise of the residual maturity par call for its bond ISIN FR0011993120, maturing on 23 June 2021, for a total amount of €163.2 million. The exerice of this call that will occur on 23 March 2021 will result in savings of around €1 million in financial expenses.

As a reminder, on 23 January 2020, Quadient issued a new €325 million bond, maturing in 2025 and bearing a 2.25% coupon, this issue being specifically allocated to the refinanciang of the June 2021 maturity.

This operation is in the straight continuation of Quadient’s policy aiming at managing its balance sheet in a dynamic way and at optimizing its financing resources.

Quadient also reminds that, on 31 July 2020, it has a solid liquidity position of €933 million, including available cash position of €533 million and a €400 million undrawn credit facility maturing in 2024.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US .

Financial calendar

10 February 2021 : Education session on Parcel Locker Solutions ;

: ; 30 March 2021 : Full-year 2020 results and Capital Markets Day.

