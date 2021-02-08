 

Amway Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Adopting a Membership Model for Its Flagship eSpring HWT Solution

Amway's filtration system uses UV and carbon filtration to remove contaminants and particles from water while maintaining essential minerals and nutrients

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the home water treatment (HWT) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Amway Corp. with the 2020 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award. In a fragmented market comprising newcomers and emerging brands, Amway stands out with its eSpring HWT offering.

"eSpring's superior filtration capabilities can filter out over 160 contaminants, including pesticides, industrial chemicals, organic and inorganic compounds, and particulates in sizes down to 0.2 microns," said Janice Wung, Program Manager, Industrial Business Unit, Frost & Sullivan. "Its patented smart chip technology connects and monitors water filtration cartridge life. This technology notifies users via audio and visual indicators when it is time to replace the filter cartridge to ensure a fuss-free experience. The eCoupled Wireless Power feature also completely isolates the UV bulb from the power source without the need for electrical contact. This helps combine the UV and carbon technologies into a single cartridge, making the eSpring durable and easy to replace."

As one of the pioneer HWT brands in the region, Amway's eSpring has an edge among many emerging brands. In 2019, eSpring experienced a 2% revenue growth because of new units sold and a proportionate increase in replacement filters. This success is primarily attributed to the Amway Business Owner (ABO) distributor team. In 2019, Amway continued in its efforts to equip its ABO team with the necessary tools, programs, and infrastructure to create sustainable business opportunities.

In addition to ABOs, Amway promotes continuous engagement through various platforms and initiatives. These platforms have been effective in disseminating information to ABOs while encouraging two-way communications. Amway has one of the most extensive aftersales service offerings and recently improved its maintenance and installation services and ensures proactive communications related to product notices.

"Consistently deploying innovative strategies through its distribution channels, superior product lineup, and excellent aftersales services, Amway continues to stay ahead of the technology and demand curve," noted Wung.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani.S.
P: +607-560 3656
E: Kala.Manis@frost.com

About Amway

Amway is an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company based in Ada, Michigan. It is committed to helping people live better, healthier lives – across more than 100 markets worldwide. According to Fortune magazine, it is among the Top 50 privately held, family-owned companies in the United States. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite, Artistry and XSenergy drinks – all sold exclusively by entrepreneurs who are known as Amway Business Owners. Global sales of $7.9 billion made Amway the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2020 Direct Selling News Global 100. For company news, visit www.amwayglobal.com/newsroom.

 



