Share buy-back programme - week 5
Date 08.02.2021
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021 provided that the forthcoming annual general meeting, to be held on 3 March 2021, gives the board a new authority to permit the bank to acquire its own shares and thereby the share buy-back programme can continue. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
|
-
|
-
|
-
|4 February 2021
|4,000
|568.74
|2,274,960
|5 February 2021
|4,000
|580.41
|2,321,640
|Total under the share buy-back programme
|
8,000
|
574.56
|
4,596,600
With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
·168,600 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 0.6 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|11
|554,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:00:18.360000
|18
|554,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:05:37.820000
|18
|554,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:05:40.792000
|50
|555,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:07:11.174664
|303
|555,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:07:11.174664
|50
|557,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:10:40.360944
|150
|557,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:10:40.360944
|4
|563,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:13:56.129000
|45
|561,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:15:17.055000
|76
|564,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:22:36.849000
|48
|562,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:25:22.921000
|69
|564,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:40:35.364000
|44
|561,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:40:47.594000
|50
|567,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:57:50.035000
|3
|567,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:57:50.035000
|47
|567,0
|XCSE
|20210204 9:57:50.052000
|50
|567,0
|XCSE
|20210204 10:00:06.396000
|30
|567,0
|XCSE
|20210204 10:00:06.396000
|45
|567,0
|XCSE
|20210204 10:29:33.442000
|17
|567,0
|XCSE
|20210204 10:32:09.388000
|10
|567,0
|XCSE
|20210204 10:34:37.136000
|18
|567,0
|XCSE
|20210204 10:43:30.344000
|24
|567,0
|XCSE
|20210204 10:43:30.344000
|66
|568,0
|XCSE
|20210204 11:00:57.198000
|149
|568,0
|XCSE
|20210204 11:00:57.198000
|102
|567,0
|XCSE
|20210204 11:02:39.300000
|47
|566,0
|XCSE
|20210204 11:15:54.923000
|30
|565,0
|XCSE
|20210204 11:24:27.010000
|28
|565,0
|XCSE
|20210204 11:25:12.121000
|92
|572,0
|XCSE
|20210204 12:40:45.671000
|88
|572,0
|XCSE
|20210204 12:40:45.671000
|1
|572,0
|XCSE
|20210204 12:47:35.055000
|179
|572,0
|XCSE
|20210204 12:47:35.055000
|100
|572,0
|XCSE
|20210204 12:47:35.055000
|11
|570,0
|XCSE
|20210204 13:04:46.352000
|58
|570,0
|XCSE
|20210204 13:04:46.352000
|53
|570,0
|XCSE
|20210204 13:40:47.842000
|168
|570,0
|XCSE
|20210204 13:40:47.842000
|85
|569,0
|XCSE
|20210204 13:40:54.324000
|64
|569,0
|XCSE
|20210204 13:40:54.324000
|44
|566,0
|XCSE
|20210204 13:51:11.365000
|42
|566,0
|XCSE
|20210204 14:32:42.981000
|121
|568,0
|XCSE
|20210204 15:13:50.069000
|9
|568,0
|XCSE
|20210204 15:13:50.069000
|100
|568,0
|XCSE
|20210204 15:22:17.837000
|5
|568,0
|XCSE
|20210204 15:22:28.726000
|63
|570,0
|XCSE
|20210204 15:38:41.997000
|6
|576,0
|XCSE
|20210204 16:11:43.464000
|248
|576,0
|XCSE
|20210204 16:11:43.464000
|172
|578,0
|XCSE
|20210204 16:17:05.476000
|79
|578,0
|XCSE
|20210204 16:17:05.476000
|51
|578,0
|XCSE
|20210204 16:17:05.476000
|99
|578,0
|XCSE
|20210204 16:17:05.476000
|51
|578,0
|XCSE
|20210204 16:17:05.476000
|202
|578,0
|XCSE
|20210204 16:17:05.476000
|27
|576,0
|XCSE
|20210204 16:32:52.671000
|180
|575,0
|XCSE
|20210204 16:52:31.242600
|78
|578
|XCSE
|20210205 9:14:04.732000
|55
|578
|XCSE
|20210205 9:20:11.622000
|54
|578
|XCSE
|20210205 9:26:37.031000
|1
|577
|XCSE
|20210205 9:31:20.174000
|19
|577
|XCSE
|20210205 9:39:39.313000
|66
|577
|XCSE
|20210205 9:40:04.107000
|2
|577
|XCSE
|20210205 9:40:04.395000
|119
|576
|XCSE
|20210205 10:04:37.282000
|43
|576
|XCSE
|20210205 10:04:37.282000
|55
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 10:27:59.777000
|44
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:06:43.881000
|11
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:06:43.881000
|55
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:30:24.147000
|55
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:30:24.147000
|30
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:30:24.149000
|6
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:30:24.164000
|23
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:30:28.546000
|52
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:32:13.479000
|60
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:36:30.006000
|45
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:56:56.948000
|12
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:59:03.580000
|37
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:59:03.603000
|55
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:59:04.047000
|1
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 11:59:04.072000
|10
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 12:13:30.529000
|35
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 12:15:42.987000
|55
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 12:15:45.711000
|47
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 12:28:42.267000
|47
|575
|XCSE
|20210205 12:28:58.886000
|5
|580
|XCSE
|20210205 13:29:08.759000
|76
|580
|XCSE
|20210205 13:29:08.759000
|10
|580
|XCSE
|20210205 13:53:56.514000
|200
|580
|XCSE
|20210205 14:02:42.726000
|54
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:31:30.583000
|21
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:36:03.084000
|111
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:36:03.084000
|5
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:36:03.084000
|10
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:36:03.084000
|75
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:36:03.084000
|15
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:36:03.085000
|111
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:36:03.085000
|50
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:36:03.085000
|75
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:36:03.102000
|11
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:51:52.730000
|32
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:51:52.730000
|16
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:51:52.730000
|21
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:51:52.730000
|80
|581
|XCSE
|20210205 15:51:52.750000
|25
|582
|XCSE
|20210205 16:19:00.930000
|58
|582
|XCSE
|20210205 16:25:07.762000
|50
|584
|XCSE
|20210205 16:31:05.314000
|17
|584
|XCSE
|20210205 16:31:05.314000
|15
|584
|XCSE
|20210205 16:31:05.314000
|57
|584
|XCSE
|20210205 16:31:05.314000
|103
|584
|XCSE
|20210205 16:32:15.231000
|18
|584
|XCSE
|20210205 16:32:15.231000
|15
|584
|XCSE
|20210205 16:32:15.231000
|36
|584
|XCSE
|20210205 16:33:21.245000
|15
|584
|XCSE
|20210205 16:33:21.245000
|78
|584
|XCSE
|20210205 16:33:21.245000
|50
|583
|XCSE
|20210205 16:35:37.173024
|1150
|583
|XCSE
|20210205 16:35:37.173024
|82
|583
|XCSE
|20210205 16:35:49.543493
|50
|583
|XCSE
|20210205 16:35:49.543493
|24
|584
|XCSE
|20210205 16:39:25.118123
|7
|584
|XCSE
|20210205 16:39:25.118123
