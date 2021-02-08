Share buy-back programme - week 5

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021 provided that the forthcoming annual general meeting, to be held on 3 March 2021, gives the board a new authority to permit the bank to acquire its own shares and thereby the share buy-back programme can continue. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



-



-



- 4 February 2021 4,000 568.74 2,274,960 5 February 2021 4,000 580.41 2,321,640 Total under the share buy-back programme



8,000



574.56



4,596,600

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

·168,600 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 0.6 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO





Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 11 554,0 XCSE 20210204 9:00:18.360000 18 554,0 XCSE 20210204 9:05:37.820000 18 554,0 XCSE 20210204 9:05:40.792000 50 555,0 XCSE 20210204 9:07:11.174664 303 555,0 XCSE 20210204 9:07:11.174664 50 557,0 XCSE 20210204 9:10:40.360944 150 557,0 XCSE 20210204 9:10:40.360944 4 563,0 XCSE 20210204 9:13:56.129000 45 561,0 XCSE 20210204 9:15:17.055000 76 564,0 XCSE 20210204 9:22:36.849000 48 562,0 XCSE 20210204 9:25:22.921000 69 564,0 XCSE 20210204 9:40:35.364000 44 561,0 XCSE 20210204 9:40:47.594000 50 567,0 XCSE 20210204 9:57:50.035000 3 567,0 XCSE 20210204 9:57:50.035000 47 567,0 XCSE 20210204 9:57:50.052000 50 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:00:06.396000 30 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:00:06.396000 45 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:29:33.442000 17 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:32:09.388000 10 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:34:37.136000 18 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:43:30.344000 24 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:43:30.344000 66 568,0 XCSE 20210204 11:00:57.198000 149 568,0 XCSE 20210204 11:00:57.198000 102 567,0 XCSE 20210204 11:02:39.300000 47 566,0 XCSE 20210204 11:15:54.923000 30 565,0 XCSE 20210204 11:24:27.010000 28 565,0 XCSE 20210204 11:25:12.121000 92 572,0 XCSE 20210204 12:40:45.671000 88 572,0 XCSE 20210204 12:40:45.671000 1 572,0 XCSE 20210204 12:47:35.055000 179 572,0 XCSE 20210204 12:47:35.055000 100 572,0 XCSE 20210204 12:47:35.055000 11 570,0 XCSE 20210204 13:04:46.352000 58 570,0 XCSE 20210204 13:04:46.352000 53 570,0 XCSE 20210204 13:40:47.842000 168 570,0 XCSE 20210204 13:40:47.842000 85 569,0 XCSE 20210204 13:40:54.324000 64 569,0 XCSE 20210204 13:40:54.324000 44 566,0 XCSE 20210204 13:51:11.365000 42 566,0 XCSE 20210204 14:32:42.981000 121 568,0 XCSE 20210204 15:13:50.069000 9 568,0 XCSE 20210204 15:13:50.069000 100 568,0 XCSE 20210204 15:22:17.837000 5 568,0 XCSE 20210204 15:22:28.726000 63 570,0 XCSE 20210204 15:38:41.997000 6 576,0 XCSE 20210204 16:11:43.464000 248 576,0 XCSE 20210204 16:11:43.464000 172 578,0 XCSE 20210204 16:17:05.476000 79 578,0 XCSE 20210204 16:17:05.476000 51 578,0 XCSE 20210204 16:17:05.476000 99 578,0 XCSE 20210204 16:17:05.476000 51 578,0 XCSE 20210204 16:17:05.476000 202 578,0 XCSE 20210204 16:17:05.476000 27 576,0 XCSE 20210204 16:32:52.671000 180 575,0 XCSE 20210204 16:52:31.242600 78 578 XCSE 20210205 9:14:04.732000 55 578 XCSE 20210205 9:20:11.622000 54 578 XCSE 20210205 9:26:37.031000 1 577 XCSE 20210205 9:31:20.174000 19 577 XCSE 20210205 9:39:39.313000 66 577 XCSE 20210205 9:40:04.107000 2 577 XCSE 20210205 9:40:04.395000 119 576 XCSE 20210205 10:04:37.282000 43 576 XCSE 20210205 10:04:37.282000 55 575 XCSE 20210205 10:27:59.777000 44 575 XCSE 20210205 11:06:43.881000 11 575 XCSE 20210205 11:06:43.881000 55 575 XCSE 20210205 11:30:24.147000 55 575 XCSE 20210205 11:30:24.147000 30 575 XCSE 20210205 11:30:24.149000 6 575 XCSE 20210205 11:30:24.164000 23 575 XCSE 20210205 11:30:28.546000 52 575 XCSE 20210205 11:32:13.479000 60 575 XCSE 20210205 11:36:30.006000 45 575 XCSE 20210205 11:56:56.948000 12 575 XCSE 20210205 11:59:03.580000 37 575 XCSE 20210205 11:59:03.603000 55 575 XCSE 20210205 11:59:04.047000 1 575 XCSE 20210205 11:59:04.072000 10 575 XCSE 20210205 12:13:30.529000 35 575 XCSE 20210205 12:15:42.987000 55 575 XCSE 20210205 12:15:45.711000 47 575 XCSE 20210205 12:28:42.267000 47 575 XCSE 20210205 12:28:58.886000 5 580 XCSE 20210205 13:29:08.759000 76 580 XCSE 20210205 13:29:08.759000 10 580 XCSE 20210205 13:53:56.514000 200 580 XCSE 20210205 14:02:42.726000 54 581 XCSE 20210205 15:31:30.583000 21 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.084000 111 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.084000 5 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.084000 10 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.084000 75 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.084000 15 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.085000 111 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.085000 50 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.085000 75 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.102000 11 581 XCSE 20210205 15:51:52.730000 32 581 XCSE 20210205 15:51:52.730000 16 581 XCSE 20210205 15:51:52.730000 21 581 XCSE 20210205 15:51:52.730000 80 581 XCSE 20210205 15:51:52.750000 25 582 XCSE 20210205 16:19:00.930000 58 582 XCSE 20210205 16:25:07.762000 50 584 XCSE 20210205 16:31:05.314000 17 584 XCSE 20210205 16:31:05.314000 15 584 XCSE 20210205 16:31:05.314000 57 584 XCSE 20210205 16:31:05.314000 103 584 XCSE 20210205 16:32:15.231000 18 584 XCSE 20210205 16:32:15.231000 15 584 XCSE 20210205 16:32:15.231000 36 584 XCSE 20210205 16:33:21.245000 15 584 XCSE 20210205 16:33:21.245000 78 584 XCSE 20210205 16:33:21.245000 50 583 XCSE 20210205 16:35:37.173024 1150 583 XCSE 20210205 16:35:37.173024 82 583 XCSE 20210205 16:35:49.543493 50 583 XCSE 20210205 16:35:49.543493 24 584 XCSE 20210205 16:39:25.118123 7 584 XCSE 20210205 16:39:25.118123

Attachment