 

Share buy-back programme - week 5

Date         08.02.2021

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021 provided that the forthcoming annual general meeting, to be held on 3 March 2021, gives the board a new authority to permit the bank to acquire its own shares and thereby the share buy-back programme can continue. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement  

- 		 

- 		 

-
4 February 2021 4,000 568.74 2,274,960
5 February 2021 4,000 580.41 2,321,640
Total under the share buy-back programme  

8,000 		 

574.56 		 

4,596,600

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
      ·168,600 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 0.6 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET
11 554,0 XCSE 20210204 9:00:18.360000
18 554,0 XCSE 20210204 9:05:37.820000
18 554,0 XCSE 20210204 9:05:40.792000
50 555,0 XCSE 20210204 9:07:11.174664
303 555,0 XCSE 20210204 9:07:11.174664
50 557,0 XCSE 20210204 9:10:40.360944
150 557,0 XCSE 20210204 9:10:40.360944
4 563,0 XCSE 20210204 9:13:56.129000
45 561,0 XCSE 20210204 9:15:17.055000
76 564,0 XCSE 20210204 9:22:36.849000
48 562,0 XCSE 20210204 9:25:22.921000
69 564,0 XCSE 20210204 9:40:35.364000
44 561,0 XCSE 20210204 9:40:47.594000
50 567,0 XCSE 20210204 9:57:50.035000
3 567,0 XCSE 20210204 9:57:50.035000
47 567,0 XCSE 20210204 9:57:50.052000
50 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:00:06.396000
30 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:00:06.396000
45 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:29:33.442000
17 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:32:09.388000
10 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:34:37.136000
18 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:43:30.344000
24 567,0 XCSE 20210204 10:43:30.344000
66 568,0 XCSE 20210204 11:00:57.198000
149 568,0 XCSE 20210204 11:00:57.198000
102 567,0 XCSE 20210204 11:02:39.300000
47 566,0 XCSE 20210204 11:15:54.923000
30 565,0 XCSE 20210204 11:24:27.010000
28 565,0 XCSE 20210204 11:25:12.121000
92 572,0 XCSE 20210204 12:40:45.671000
88 572,0 XCSE 20210204 12:40:45.671000
1 572,0 XCSE 20210204 12:47:35.055000
179 572,0 XCSE 20210204 12:47:35.055000
100 572,0 XCSE 20210204 12:47:35.055000
11 570,0 XCSE 20210204 13:04:46.352000
58 570,0 XCSE 20210204 13:04:46.352000
53 570,0 XCSE 20210204 13:40:47.842000
168 570,0 XCSE 20210204 13:40:47.842000
85 569,0 XCSE 20210204 13:40:54.324000
64 569,0 XCSE 20210204 13:40:54.324000
44 566,0 XCSE 20210204 13:51:11.365000
42 566,0 XCSE 20210204 14:32:42.981000
121 568,0 XCSE 20210204 15:13:50.069000
9 568,0 XCSE 20210204 15:13:50.069000
100 568,0 XCSE 20210204 15:22:17.837000
5 568,0 XCSE 20210204 15:22:28.726000
63 570,0 XCSE 20210204 15:38:41.997000
6 576,0 XCSE 20210204 16:11:43.464000
248 576,0 XCSE 20210204 16:11:43.464000
172 578,0 XCSE 20210204 16:17:05.476000
79 578,0 XCSE 20210204 16:17:05.476000
51 578,0 XCSE 20210204 16:17:05.476000
99 578,0 XCSE 20210204 16:17:05.476000
51 578,0 XCSE 20210204 16:17:05.476000
202 578,0 XCSE 20210204 16:17:05.476000
27 576,0 XCSE 20210204 16:32:52.671000
180 575,0 XCSE 20210204 16:52:31.242600
78 578 XCSE 20210205 9:14:04.732000
55 578 XCSE 20210205 9:20:11.622000
54 578 XCSE 20210205 9:26:37.031000
1 577 XCSE 20210205 9:31:20.174000
19 577 XCSE 20210205 9:39:39.313000
66 577 XCSE 20210205 9:40:04.107000
2 577 XCSE 20210205 9:40:04.395000
119 576 XCSE 20210205 10:04:37.282000
43 576 XCSE 20210205 10:04:37.282000
55 575 XCSE 20210205 10:27:59.777000
44 575 XCSE 20210205 11:06:43.881000
11 575 XCSE 20210205 11:06:43.881000
55 575 XCSE 20210205 11:30:24.147000
55 575 XCSE 20210205 11:30:24.147000
30 575 XCSE 20210205 11:30:24.149000
6 575 XCSE 20210205 11:30:24.164000
23 575 XCSE 20210205 11:30:28.546000
52 575 XCSE 20210205 11:32:13.479000
60 575 XCSE 20210205 11:36:30.006000
45 575 XCSE 20210205 11:56:56.948000
12 575 XCSE 20210205 11:59:03.580000
37 575 XCSE 20210205 11:59:03.603000
55 575 XCSE 20210205 11:59:04.047000
1 575 XCSE 20210205 11:59:04.072000
10 575 XCSE 20210205 12:13:30.529000
35 575 XCSE 20210205 12:15:42.987000
55 575 XCSE 20210205 12:15:45.711000
47 575 XCSE 20210205 12:28:42.267000
47 575 XCSE 20210205 12:28:58.886000
5 580 XCSE 20210205 13:29:08.759000
76 580 XCSE 20210205 13:29:08.759000
10 580 XCSE 20210205 13:53:56.514000
200 580 XCSE 20210205 14:02:42.726000
54 581 XCSE 20210205 15:31:30.583000
21 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.084000
111 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.084000
5 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.084000
10 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.084000
75 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.084000
15 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.085000
111 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.085000
50 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.085000
75 581 XCSE 20210205 15:36:03.102000
11 581 XCSE 20210205 15:51:52.730000
32 581 XCSE 20210205 15:51:52.730000
16 581 XCSE 20210205 15:51:52.730000
21 581 XCSE 20210205 15:51:52.730000
80 581 XCSE 20210205 15:51:52.750000
25 582 XCSE 20210205 16:19:00.930000
58 582 XCSE 20210205 16:25:07.762000
50 584 XCSE 20210205 16:31:05.314000
17 584 XCSE 20210205 16:31:05.314000
15 584 XCSE 20210205 16:31:05.314000
57 584 XCSE 20210205 16:31:05.314000
103 584 XCSE 20210205 16:32:15.231000
18 584 XCSE 20210205 16:32:15.231000
15 584 XCSE 20210205 16:32:15.231000
36 584 XCSE 20210205 16:33:21.245000
15 584 XCSE 20210205 16:33:21.245000
78 584 XCSE 20210205 16:33:21.245000
50 583 XCSE 20210205 16:35:37.173024
1150 583 XCSE 20210205 16:35:37.173024
82 583 XCSE 20210205 16:35:49.543493
50 583 XCSE 20210205 16:35:49.543493
24 584 XCSE 20210205 16:39:25.118123
7 584 XCSE 20210205 16:39:25.118123

