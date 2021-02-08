Waturu Holding A/S – agreement with new certified adviser

Company announcement nr. 61

Waturu Holding A/S has entered into an agreement with a new Certified Advisor, CDI-GLOBAL



CDI GLOBAL ApS, CVR. no. 27514278 (www.cdiglobal.dk) joins as Certified Adviser (CA) for Waturu Holding A/S (Waturu) from 8 February 2021. Designated Contact Person will be Per Vestergaard Andersen, CEO of CDI GLOBAL.



In 1994, Per Vestergaard changed career paths from the financial sector, where he had held top jobs for the past 20 years, to become independent in M&A and business and financial consulting, and has since participated in 150+ M&A transactions. He has almost 15 years of experience as a CA. He has been an Associate Professor at Aalborg University for about 25 years and has, among other things. who taught about 2,500 HD-, Cand. Merc. Aud, Law, Business Law and MBA students in i.a. financing, macroeconomics, currency management, derivatives, risk management, strategy development, M&A, Corporate Finance and valuation of companies and shares. He has published 4 books on the mentioned topics at DJØF's publishing house and cf. www.cdiglobal.dk.



Per Vestergaard states: "The character trait that I have most often heard expressed about me from my working life is integrity, and with that in mind, I look forward to becoming CA for Waturu, and will, as the independent intermediary between Waturu and its investors, contribute to - as far as I can - ensure clear, correct and timely communication from Waturu to its investors, compliance with all stock exchange and disclosure obligations on First North Nasdaq and the restoration of the trust between Waturu and its investors, which existed at the time of IPO ”.



Per Vestergaard will continuously be in close dialogue with Waturus' Executive Board and Board of Directors, and will, among other things, participate as an observer in Waturus board meetings.



Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.



