Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 February 2021 to 5 February 2021:

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 19,844 252,070,043 1 February 2021 260 12,108.4231 3,148,190 2 February 2021 240 12,291.7083 2,950,010 3 February 2021 230 12,376.0435 2,846,490 4 February 2021 220 12,156.1818 2,674,360 5 February 2021 250 12,248.9200 3,062,230 Total 1-5 February 2021 1,200 14,681,280 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 February 2021* 1,272 12,234.4000 15,562,157 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 22,316 282,313,480 Number of

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 79,356 1,083,974,648 1 February 2021 1,300 13,263.8731 17,243,035 2 February 2021 1,200 13,437.3333 16,124,800 3 February 2021 1,150 13,560.9087 15,595,045 4 February 2021 1,100 13,238.7409 14,562,615 5 February 2021 1,300 13,361.3538 17,369,760 Total 1-5 February 2021 6,050 80,895,255 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 February 2021* 3,873 13,371.1165 51,786,334 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 89,279 1,216,656,237

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 131,186 A shares and 553,328 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.42% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 8 February 2021



Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

