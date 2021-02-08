Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 February 2021 to 5 February 2021:
|
Number of
A shares
|
Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|19,844
|252,070,043
|1 February 2021
|260
|12,108.4231
|3,148,190
|2 February 2021
|240
|12,291.7083
|2,950,010
|3 February 2021
|230
|12,376.0435
|2,846,490
|4 February 2021
|220
|12,156.1818
|2,674,360
|5 February 2021
|250
|12,248.9200
|3,062,230
|Total 1-5 February 2021
|1,200
|14,681,280
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 February 2021*
|1,272
|12,234.4000
|15,562,157
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|22,316
|282,313,480
|
Number of
B shares
|
Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|79,356
|1,083,974,648
|1 February 2021
|1,300
|13,263.8731
|17,243,035
|2 February 2021
|1,200
|13,437.3333
|16,124,800
|3 February 2021
|1,150
|13,560.9087
|15,595,045
|4 February 2021
|1,100
|13,238.7409
|14,562,615
|5 February 2021
|1,300
|13,361.3538
|17,369,760
|Total 1-5 February 2021
|6,050
|80,895,255
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 February 2021*
|3,873
|13,371.1165
|51,786,334
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|89,279
|1,216,656,237
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 131,186 A shares and 553,328 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.42% of the share capital.
Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 8 February 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 5 2021
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 5 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare