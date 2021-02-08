 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 February 2021 to 5 February 2021:

  Number of
A shares 		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 19,844   252,070,043
1 February 2021 260 12,108.4231 3,148,190
2 February 2021 240 12,291.7083 2,950,010
3 February 2021 230 12,376.0435 2,846,490
4 February 2021 220 12,156.1818 2,674,360
5 February 2021 250 12,248.9200 3,062,230
Total 1-5 February 2021 1,200   14,681,280
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S  5 February 2021* 1,272 12,234.4000 15,562,157
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 22,316   282,313,480
       
  Number of
B shares 		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 79,356   1,083,974,648
1 February 2021 1,300 13,263.8731 17,243,035
2 February 2021 1,200 13,437.3333 16,124,800
3 February 2021 1,150 13,560.9087 15,595,045
4 February 2021 1,100 13,238.7409 14,562,615
5 February 2021 1,300 13,361.3538 17,369,760
Total 1-5 February 2021 6,050   80,895,255
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S  5 February 2021* 3,873 13,371.1165 51,786,334
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 89,279   1,216,656,237

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 131,186 A shares and 553,328 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.42% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 February 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

