Publication and online presentation of Raute Corporation's financial statements release

Raute Corporation will publish its financial statements release for January 1 - December 31, 2020 (12 months) on Friday, February 12, 2021 at about 9 a.m. Finnish time. Analysts, investors and the representatives of media may follow the presentation of the financial statements on Friday, February 12, 2021 starting at 2:00 p.m. online through Teams. We will send a Teams link by email to those who have informed of their participation in the financial statements release presentation. Please inform of your participation at the latest on Thursday, February 11, 2021 to Raute Corporation, Eija Salminen (eija.salminen@raute.com, tel. +358 50 380 1517) or GMO Goodmarketing Oy, Esa Kyto (esa.kyto@goodmarketing.fi, tel. +358 40 528 0050).

The presentation will be made by Raute Corporation’s President and CEO Tapani Kiiski and CFO Tarja Järvinen. Analysts, investors and media representatives may send questions concerning the financial statements release by email to ir@raute.com until 2:30 p.m. on February 12, 2021. President and CEO Tapani Kiiski and CFO Tarja Järvinen will answer these questions in the online presentation of the financial statements release until approximately 3 p.m. Questions may also be presented through Teams and Teams chat channel during the presentation.

President and CEO Tapani Kiiski has also made time to answer potential questions after the presentation of the financial statements release as from 3 p.m., please call +358 400 814148.

The financial statements release for January 1 - December 31, 2020 (12 months) will be available at www.raute.com on Friday, February 12, 2021 after the publication at about 9:00 a.m. The presentation material will be available at www.raute.com > Investors > Result Center on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. once the presentation has started. A recording of the presentation of the financial statements release is available on the company’s website later the same day.

Ms. Tarja Järvinen, Group Vice President, CFO, mobile phone +358 40 658 3562

Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute’s customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute’s full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute’s head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company’s other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.