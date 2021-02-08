Eckert & Ziegler Wins Order for Hot Cell Construction from Dutch Research Center

Berlin, 8 February 2021. Eckert & Ziegler has been awarded a contract to build hot cells with a value of several million euros. The order was placed by the Nuclear Research and Consultancy Group (NRG) in Petten (NL), a global market leader in producing medical isotopes.

The contract includes the planning and construction of hot cells for the GMP-compliant processing of alpha and beta emitters in NRG's so-called FIELD-LAB at the Petten (NL) site. The FIELD-LAB is intended to provide a practical environment for companies and research institutes to develop radiopharmaceuticals for the personalized treatment of cancer and other diseases.

"The order underlines our high level of expertise in special plant engineering for radioactive materials. We are pleased to contribute to this exciting project with our expertise in the fields of radiopharmacy, technology and process development," explains Felix Husmann, Managing Director of the Eckert & Ziegler subsidiary Isotope Technologies Dresden GmbH (ITD), which specializes in plant engineering. "In view of the high global demand for radiopharmaceuticals, special plant engineering is becoming increasingly important. With our many years of experience, we are ideally positioned as a competent partner for the pharmaceutical industry."

"What convinced us about ITD were the perfect package of their many years of experience, their price and their customer-oriented approach to solutions", stated Vinod Ramnandanlal, Commercial Director of NRG. "With ITD, we have found a strong partner with whom we can jointly build up the technical infrastructure of our FIELD-LAB and thus accelerate the development of radiopharmaceuticals to fight cancer."

