Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Euroclear reports results for the year ending 31

December 2020



Euroclear delivered a Stable Financial Performance



- Operating income flat compared to FY 2019 at EUR 1430 million as strong

business income growth offset the impact of lower interest rates o Business

Income rose 12% to EUR 1280 million as continued support for clients

throughout Covid-19 combined with delivery of strategic initiatives and

further business gains o Interest, Banking and Other Income down by 48% to EUR

150 million due to a lower interest rate environment

- Operating costs increased by 5% to EUR 862 million as investments continued in

customer proposition, technology upgrades and regulatory- driven initiatives,

despite exceptional Covid-19 circumstances

- Business Income Operating Margin, which excludes the effect of interest

income, rose 4.3 percentage points to 32.7%, demonstrating business strategy

progress

- EBITDA margin of 46.6% was down 2.8 percentage points compared to 2019,

impacted by lower interest income

- Net profit was flat at EUR 432 million, resulting in earnings per share of EUR

137.2, in line with prior year

- Balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong through the year









- Previously announced 2019 dividend of EUR 82.4 per share to be paid as an

interim dividend during first quarter 2021

- Board signals its intention to maintain the 2020 dividend at prior year level,

to be paid as an interim dividend in second half 2021



Key operating metrics remain healthy



- Resilient infrastructure enabled customers to transact in record volumes o

Processed 276 million netted transactions, up 15%, equivalent to EUR 897

trillion (approximately 12x Global Economic Product)

- Increased volumes of debt issuance and success of strategic initiatives drove

record Assets under Custody: o Value of securities held on behalf of clients

at year end increased 5% to EUR 32.8 trillion o Fund assets under custody rose

8% to EUR2.6 trillion as Euroclear's FundsPlace offering from asset managers

and ETF issuers

- continues to grow, reflecting industry growth and demand for international

distribution model o Benefits of Euroclearability attractive to both

international investor and issuer communities. Global Reach assets under

custody rose 7% to EUR 1.3 trillion

- Benefiting from its diversified service offering, Euroclear's Collateral

Highway mobilised an average of EUR 1.5 trillion by year end, up 17% compared

to 2019



Focused on Covid-19 business continuity while progressing strategic plans



Successfully delivered service continuity despite Covid-19, whilst also Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



Dividend expected to be maintained at prior year level- Previously announced 2019 dividend of EUR 82.4 per share to be paid as aninterim dividend during first quarter 2021- Board signals its intention to maintain the 2020 dividend at prior year level,to be paid as an interim dividend in second half 2021Key operating metrics remain healthy- Resilient infrastructure enabled customers to transact in record volumes oProcessed 276 million netted transactions, up 15%, equivalent to EUR 897trillion (approximately 12x Global Economic Product)- Increased volumes of debt issuance and success of strategic initiatives droverecord Assets under Custody: o Value of securities held on behalf of clientsat year end increased 5% to EUR 32.8 trillion o Fund assets under custody rose8% to EUR2.6 trillion as Euroclear's FundsPlace offering from asset managersand ETF issuers- continues to grow, reflecting industry growth and demand for internationaldistribution model o Benefits of Euroclearability attractive to bothinternational investor and issuer communities. Global Reach assets undercustody rose 7% to EUR 1.3 trillion- Benefiting from its diversified service offering, Euroclear's CollateralHighway mobilised an average of EUR 1.5 trillion by year end, up 17% comparedto 2019Focused on Covid-19 business continuity while progressing strategic plansSuccessfully delivered service continuity despite Covid-19, whilst also