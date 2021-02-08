Euroclear A robust performance in an exceptional year for financial markets
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Euroclear reports results for the year ending 31
December 2020
Euroclear delivered a Stable Financial Performance
- Operating income flat compared to FY 2019 at EUR 1430 million as strong
business income growth offset the impact of lower interest rates o Business
Income rose 12% to EUR 1280 million as continued support for clients
throughout Covid-19 combined with delivery of strategic initiatives and
further business gains o Interest, Banking and Other Income down by 48% to EUR
150 million due to a lower interest rate environment
- Operating costs increased by 5% to EUR 862 million as investments continued in
customer proposition, technology upgrades and regulatory- driven initiatives,
despite exceptional Covid-19 circumstances
- Business Income Operating Margin, which excludes the effect of interest
income, rose 4.3 percentage points to 32.7%, demonstrating business strategy
progress
- EBITDA margin of 46.6% was down 2.8 percentage points compared to 2019,
impacted by lower interest income
- Net profit was flat at EUR 432 million, resulting in earnings per share of EUR
137.2, in line with prior year
- Balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong through the year
Dividend expected to be maintained at prior year level
- Previously announced 2019 dividend of EUR 82.4 per share to be paid as an
interim dividend during first quarter 2021
- Board signals its intention to maintain the 2020 dividend at prior year level,
to be paid as an interim dividend in second half 2021
Key operating metrics remain healthy
- Resilient infrastructure enabled customers to transact in record volumes o
Processed 276 million netted transactions, up 15%, equivalent to EUR 897
trillion (approximately 12x Global Economic Product)
- Increased volumes of debt issuance and success of strategic initiatives drove
record Assets under Custody: o Value of securities held on behalf of clients
at year end increased 5% to EUR 32.8 trillion o Fund assets under custody rose
8% to EUR2.6 trillion as Euroclear's FundsPlace offering from asset managers
and ETF issuers
- continues to grow, reflecting industry growth and demand for international
distribution model o Benefits of Euroclearability attractive to both
international investor and issuer communities. Global Reach assets under
custody rose 7% to EUR 1.3 trillion
- Benefiting from its diversified service offering, Euroclear's Collateral
Highway mobilised an average of EUR 1.5 trillion by year end, up 17% compared
to 2019
Focused on Covid-19 business continuity while progressing strategic plans
Successfully delivered service continuity despite Covid-19, whilst also
