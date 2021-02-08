Isotropic Systems secures over $40m in funding to accelerate growth and development of unique multi-beam antenna ahead of 2022 launch

- Attracting strategic investor support from industry leaders Boeing HorizonX Global Ventures, SES and UK Government complemented by investment from deep-tech venture capital firm Promus Ventures through its Luxembourg based space investment fund, Orbital Ventures

- Isotropic Systems completes an industry and financial backed funding round, including UK government support through the Government's Future Fund, equity participation through global strategic investors, venture capital and UK grant funding support awarded by the UK Space Agency

- Secures commercialisation of Isotropic's next-gen ground antennas designed to vastly improve connectivity across the satellite ecosystem

- New UK site dedicated to technology and testing operations to add hundreds of STEM roles in the UK

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic Systems, a leading developer of transformational broadband terminal technologies, announces that is has fully secured funding of over $40 million providing the necessary capital required to develop its game-changing multi-beam antennas.

The round brings together equity and grant funding support from the UK Government and market leaders in Aerospace and Telecommunications. SES led the round, along with participation from specialised space investors Orbital Ventures, UK government's Future Fund and existing investors Boeing HorizonX Global Ventures, Space Angels and Firmament Ventures. Demand for the oversubscribed round was driven by recent development contracts for Isotropic Systems' transformational terminal, advanced over-the-air testing, and the accelerated development and roll-out of its phase one terminal expected early 2022.

With funding in place, Isotropic Systems plans to accelerate its production phase in time to support new constellations and satellites launching in all satellite orbits from 2022 onwards. Isotropic will also open a 20,000 sq. ft. technology and testing facility near the company headquarters in Reading, UK, and will see the company create an additional 150 highly skilled engineering roles to the UK over the next two years.

Isotropic Systems' patented radio frequency optics technology enables the high-performance multi-beam antenna to simultaneously link with multiple satellites in multiple orbits without any compromise in the performance of each link. This industry first unlocks the global satellite ecosystem for unprecedented connectivity across a broad range of markets, including government, defense, maritime, enterprise, and aerospace. With multiple new space constellations being launched by organisations including OneWeb, Inmarsat, Intelsat, SpaceX, Amazon, SES and Telesat, innovation in space needs to be matched by innovation on the ground and air.