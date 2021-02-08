 

DGAP-News Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins extensive framework contract for the supply of switches in the Netherlands

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.02.2021, 10:04  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins extensive framework contract for the supply of switches in the Netherlands

08.02.2021 / 10:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh wins extensive framework contract for the supply of switches in the Netherlands

- Framework contract with a term until 2028

- Major deliveries from 2022 on

Werdohl, February 08, 2021. Vossloh AG has been awarded a framework agreement for the supply of switches in the Netherlands through its subsidiary Vossloh Cogifer Kloos BV. The framework agreement with ProRail BV, the state-owned operator of the roughly 7,000 km rail network, extends until 2028. Major deliveries of switches under the framework agreement are expected from 2022 on.

"This contract is of great importance for Vossloh in several respects. We have been working closely with ProRail for many years and I am honored that this important customer has not only renewed its confidence in us by awarding this framework contract, but has also significantly expanded our business relationship," explains Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. "As part of its tendering process, ProRail also included the aspect of sustainability in its decision, in addition to technical and economic parameters. At Vossloh, we attach great importance to the responsible use of resources and the protection of the environment in the course of our service provision. This commitment is one of the factors that has given us a decisive competitive advantage in the Netherlands."

Within the Vossloh Group, Vossloh Cogifer Kloos belongs to the Customized Modules division. The company, based in Nieuw-Lekkerland, the Netherlands, employs around 30 workers and specializes in the assembly and maintenance of switch systems.

Contact information for the media:
Gundolf Moritz (Mirnock Consulting)
Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608
Email: presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609
Email: investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is active in rail technology markets worldwide. The Company's core business is rail infrastructure. The Group activities are organized into the three divisions of Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2019 fiscal year, Vossloh achieved sales of €916.4 million with an average of 3,786 employees.
 

Vossloh AG * Vosslohstrasse 4 * 58791 Werdohl, Germany * Telephone +49 (0) 239 252-0 * Fax +49 (0) 239 252-538 * www.vossloh.com
Company headquarters: Werdohl, Germany * Commercial register: Local court of Iserlohn HRB 5292
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube
Executive Board: Oliver Schuster (CEO) * Dr. Thomas Triska * Jan Furnivall


08.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1166496

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1166496  08.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166496&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins extensive framework contract for the supply of switches in the Netherlands DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins extensive framework contract for the supply of switches in the Netherlands 08.02.2021 / 10:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
EQS-Adhoc: Update regarding Financial Calendar
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Übernahme von Dialog Semiconductor Plc durch Renesas Electronics ...
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG erfüllt trotz Corona-Einschränkungen die Umsatzprognose 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-Adhoc: Solutiance AG beschließt angekündigte Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur Finanzierung weiteren ...
EQS-Adhoc: Aktualisierung Finanzkalender
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc by Renesas ...
DGAP-News: Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor to Join Forcesto Advance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:04 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh gewinnt umfangreichen Rahmenvertrag für die Lieferung von Weichen in den Niederlanden (deutsch)
10:04 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh gewinnt umfangreichen Rahmenvertrag für die Lieferung von Weichen in den Niederlanden
20.01.21
Vossloh ergattert Auftrag in Australien für Weichensysteme
20.01.21
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh erhält Großauftrag für die Lieferung von Weichensystemen in Australien mit einem Volumen von rund 50 Mio.EUR (deutsch)
20.01.21
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh receives major order to deliver switch systems in Australia with a total sales volume of around €50 million
20.01.21
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh erhält Großauftrag für die Lieferung von Weichensystemen in Australien mit einem Volumen von rund 50 Mio.€
13.01.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt VOSSLOH AG auf 'Kaufen'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
862
Vossloh AG WKN 766710