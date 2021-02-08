DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins extensive framework contract for the supply of switches in the Netherlands 08.02.2021 / 10:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Framework contract with a term until 2028

- Major deliveries from 2022 on

Werdohl, February 08, 2021. Vossloh AG has been awarded a framework agreement for the supply of switches in the Netherlands through its subsidiary Vossloh Cogifer Kloos BV. The framework agreement with ProRail BV, the state-owned operator of the roughly 7,000 km rail network, extends until 2028. Major deliveries of switches under the framework agreement are expected from 2022 on.

"This contract is of great importance for Vossloh in several respects. We have been working closely with ProRail for many years and I am honored that this important customer has not only renewed its confidence in us by awarding this framework contract, but has also significantly expanded our business relationship," explains Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. "As part of its tendering process, ProRail also included the aspect of sustainability in its decision, in addition to technical and economic parameters. At Vossloh, we attach great importance to the responsible use of resources and the protection of the environment in the course of our service provision. This commitment is one of the factors that has given us a decisive competitive advantage in the Netherlands."

Within the Vossloh Group, Vossloh Cogifer Kloos belongs to the Customized Modules division. The company, based in Nieuw-Lekkerland, the Netherlands, employs around 30 workers and specializes in the assembly and maintenance of switch systems.

Contact information for the media:

Gundolf Moritz (Mirnock Consulting)

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608

Email: presse@vossloh.com



Contact information for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609

Email: investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is active in rail technology markets worldwide. The Company's core business is rail infrastructure. The Group activities are organized into the three divisions of Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2019 fiscal year, Vossloh achieved sales of €916.4 million with an average of 3,786 employees.



Vossloh AG * Vosslohstrasse 4 * 58791 Werdohl, Germany * Telephone +49 (0) 239 252-0 * Fax +49 (0) 239 252-538 * www.vossloh.com

Company headquarters: Werdohl, Germany * Commercial register: Local court of Iserlohn HRB 5292

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube

Executive Board: Oliver Schuster (CEO) * Dr. Thomas Triska * Jan Furnivall

08.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft Vosslohstr. 4 58791 Werdohl Germany Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359 Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219 E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com Internet: www.vossloh.com ISIN: DE0007667107 WKN: 766710 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1166496

End of News DGAP News Service

1166496 08.02.2021