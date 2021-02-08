DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision GFT Technologies SE: GFT expands in Asia-Pacific market, establishes nearshore delivery centre in Vietnam 08.02.2021 / 10:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- IT services and software engineering provider continues geographic expansion and diversification

- Centre of excellence with nearshore delivery for next-generation core banking systems established

- Asia-Pacific the epicentre of a digital banking revolution with virtual banking driving the growth

- GFT built completely digital, cloud-native Mox bank in Hong Kong

Stuttgart, 08 February 2021 - GFT is continuing its strategy of diversifying into new markets and following its customers, expanding further in the Asia-Pacific market. The company has set up offices in the global financial hubs of Singapore and Hong Kong as well as a new nearshore delivery centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Its expertise and focus is on cloud technologies and next-generation core banking systems.



The Asian banking market is seeing a digital revolution: more than 50 new digital banks are set to launch in the next three years that will completely change the financial services landscape in the region. In conjunction with new technologies being increasingly adopted and new services being offered, the market holds great promise for GFT. The company specialises in IT services and software engineering for the Financial Services industry, insurance market and the manufacturing industry.

"It is the next logical step in our growth strategy for us to expand in the Asia-Pacific market," said Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT. "Many of our clients are intensifying their activities in Asia. It has long been our strategy to follow our clients and partners because we want to be their preferred end-to-end provider, wherever they do business. The great innovation dynamic that we are currently seeing in the Asian banking landscape makes this step even more compelling. Furthermore, we are convinced that the new trends we are seeing there right now will also come to the Americas and then to Europe, and will enable us to continue helping our clients around the world to take advantage of the new opportunities within digital banking."