 

Amouage Ramps Up its Global Expansion Plans and Opens an Office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, U.A.E, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amouage, the Oman-born global luxury fragrance House, has announced that it is expanding its business operations by opening a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The announcement comes on the heels of a year during which Amouage showed remarkable momentum despite the severely disrupted economic environment. The strategic turnaround, initiated at the end of 2019 with the arrival of Marco Parsiegla as CEO and the appointment of Renaud Salmon at the creative helm, drove exceptional dynamism and modern élan. Amouage's total fragrance sales were up by over 15% during the last two quarters of 2020, while e-Commerce revenues grew by over 600%, increasing the House's market share across all regions.

The Amouage Dubai office will become one of the House's global hubs for business development and technological services, supporting the momentum of innovation driven by the Amouage Perfume Manufacture and Creative Studio in Muscat, Oman. Established in the vibrant Dubai Design District, the new office will support Amouage's existing business and expansion into new markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Marco Parsiegla, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In a context that remains uncertain, we are starting 2021 with confidence, following the successes of 2020, and with a renewed ambition are opening our Dubai office. Having a dynamic sales office in a vibrant and connected location will put us in the best position to support our partners and build our business in the long-term. At the same time, it also ensures we remain undeterred from our commitment to creative integrity, craftsmanship and quality at the Perfume Manufacture and Creative Studio in Muscat, thereby further strengthening our desirability with perfume connoisseurs."

"The decision to expand Amouage's presence into Dubai was a logical step in our international growth strategy. Following the consolidation of creation and manufacturing functions at our flagship facility in Muscat in 2020, the Dubai office will add an important sales dimension to our operations, owing to its location, which is at the heart of an important region and critical to create balanced global growth, between East and West," added Karim Nagaty, Chief Sales Officer.

While navigating the events of the year, Amouage launched new products that garnered international critical acclaim, including Interlude Black Iris and the Renaissance Collection, while adapting to cater to the increasing demand for a refined and authentic online experience.

