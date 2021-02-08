 

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 10:30  |   |   |   

Bid date, 2021-02-08
Auction date 2021-02-08
Settlement date 2021-02-08
Maturity Date 2021-05-10
Term 13 weeks
Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Bid times 11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se
Offered volume Unlimited
The lowest accepted bid volume 50 million SEK
Maximum number of bids 1
Allocation Time 11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Stockholm, 2021-02-08

Bid date, 2021-02-08
Auction date 2021-02-08
Settlement date 2021-02-08
Maturity Date 2021-08-09
Term 26 weeks
Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Bid times 11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se
Offered volume Unlimited
The lowest accepted bid volume 50 million SEK
Maximum number of bids 1
Allocation Time 11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Stockholm, 2021-02-08

This is a translation of the Swedish version published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT Bid date, 2021-02-08Auction date2021-02-08Settlement date2021-02-08Maturity Date2021-05-10Term13 weeksInterest rateThe Riksbank´s applicable repo rateBid times11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateConfirmation of bids to e-maileol@riksbank.seOffered …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
IIJ Announces its Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
The Board of Directors of Hoylu resolves on a private placement of approximately SEK 28.5 million, ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order