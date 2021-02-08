 

DSV, 860 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Company Announcement No. 860

On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 842 of 29 October 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 October 2020 to 30 April 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000,000,000 and no more than 12,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.22% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day   Number of shares bought back   Average transaction price   Amount DKK
               
Accumulated trading for days 1-63 3,677,432   1,007.34   3,704,431,358
64: 1 February 2021   55,000   975.34   53,643,607
65: 2 February 2021   60,000   995.84   59,750,370
66: 3 February 2021   61,000   1,003.85   61,234,819
67: 4 February 2021   48,673   1,014.82   49,394,334
68: 5 February 2021   56,417   1,016.75   57,361,708
Accumulated trading for days 1-68 3,958,522   1,006.90   3,985,816,196

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 5,845,538 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 2.54% of the total number of issued shares of 230,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

 

