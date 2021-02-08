 

Residential Energy Management Market Worth $4.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 11:00  |  58   |   |   

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Residential Energy Management Market by Component (Hardware (RTU, Relays, LCS, DR devices, Control Devices, In-house Displays), Software(EMP, Energy Analytics, CEP); Communication Technology (Wired, Wireless); Application; Region - Global forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Residential Energy Management Market size will grow to USD 4.1 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The rising energy consumption in residential sectors of OCED and non OCED nations, government initiatives and policies toward energy efficiency in residential buildings, are the driving factors for the Residential Energy Management Market, globally. Increasing investments for modernizing aging grid infrastructures upcoming smart city projects in developing economies to enhance residential sector, which creates opportunities for growth of the market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46579295

The hardware segment is expected to dominate the Residential Energy Management Market, by component, during the forecast period.

Based on component, the Residential Energy Management Market has been segmented into hardware, and software. The hardware segment accounted for the highest share of the Residential Energy Management Market in 2019. Hardware help grid operators for voltage regulation, advanced fault detection, automating power restoration, reduce the power waste and increased energy efficiency in residential buildings.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Residential Energy Management Market"

100 – Tables
50 – Figures
191 – Pages

 View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/residential-energy-management-market-46579295.html 

Wireless segment projected to register a higher CAGR than the wired segment during the forecast period

Based on communication technology, the market has been segmented into wired and wireless. The wireless segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Residential energy management uses wireless communication due to its ease in accessibility and increased efficiency. This wireless communication technology provides integral support to the utilities by offering high bandwidth and covering a large area.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Residential Energy Management Market Worth $4.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Residential Energy Management Market by Component (Hardware (RTU, Relays, LCS, DR devices, Control Devices, In-house Displays), Software(EMP, Energy Analytics, CEP); …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Hoist Finance and Magnetar sign securitisation partnership agreement for new portfolio investments
Health and social care to gain the most from 5G productivity and efficiency gains, which will add ...
Acclime doubles its presence and service offering in China with the acquisition of 1421 Consulting ...
Isotropic Systems secures over $40m in funding to accelerate growth and development of unique ...
ASSA ABLOY acquires Technology Solutions in the UK
The Successor of the 600-year-old "Oriental Chocolate" Seeks Inheritance Path in Haikou
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Verizon Business as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North ...
Digital Lending Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.3 Billion By 2026 Owing To Rising Emphasis ...
Orpha Labs AG Initiates Compassionate Use Program for ORL-101 in Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type ...
Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
The Electric Car Boom Is About To Kick Into Overdrive
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods