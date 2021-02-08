Residential Energy Management Market Worth $4.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Residential Energy Management Market by Component (Hardware (RTU, Relays, LCS, DR devices, Control Devices, In-house Displays), Software(EMP, Energy Analytics, CEP); Communication Technology (Wired, Wireless); Application; Region - Global forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Residential Energy Management Market size will grow to USD 4.1 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The rising energy consumption in residential sectors of OCED and non OCED nations, government initiatives and policies toward energy efficiency in residential buildings, are the driving factors for the Residential Energy Management Market, globally. Increasing investments for modernizing aging grid infrastructures upcoming smart city projects in developing economies to enhance residential sector, which creates opportunities for growth of the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46579295

The hardware segment is expected to dominate the Residential Energy Management Market, by component, during the forecast period.

Based on component, the Residential Energy Management Market has been segmented into hardware, and software. The hardware segment accounted for the highest share of the Residential Energy Management Market in 2019. Hardware help grid operators for voltage regulation, advanced fault detection, automating power restoration, reduce the power waste and increased energy efficiency in residential buildings.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Residential Energy Management Market"

100 – Tables

50 – Figures

191 – Pages



View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/residential-energy-management-market-46579295.html

Wireless segment projected to register a higher CAGR than the wired segment during the forecast period

Based on communication technology, the market has been segmented into wired and wireless. The wireless segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Residential energy management uses wireless communication due to its ease in accessibility and increased efficiency. This wireless communication technology provides integral support to the utilities by offering high bandwidth and covering a large area.