​​​​​​​Media and Games Invest plc: Closing of the Acquisition of KingsIsle - KingsIsle Represents New 'Strike Zone'

08, February 2021 - Media and Games Invest plc (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M8G), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: M8G) ("MGI" or the "Company"), has concluded the closing of the Share Purchase and Transfer Agreement with the owners of KingsIsle Entertainment Inc ("KingsIsle") to acquire 100% of the shares of KingsIsle as planned. The transaction is adding the successful massive multiplayer games Wizard101 as well as Pirate101 to the MGI gaming portfolio, two games with very loyal user bases and long-term sustainable revenue streams.

This for MGI transformative transaction will materially increase the size and profitability of the MGI Group, adding about 60% Group EBITDA on a pro forma basis (YTD Q3 2020). KingsIsle's revenue guidance for 2021 is USD 32 million with an expected adjusted EBITDA of USD 21 million (EBITDA Margin: 66%). Taking into account the Earn-Out Consideration, the EV/EBITDA multiple will -depending on KingsIsle's revenue growth in 2021- be within a range of 5.8x - 7.3x. This assessment is based on higher revenues also generating an increased EBITDA and includes the incremental EBITDA that may occur from a higher revenue base should an earn out become payable. The KingsIsle transaction is a further step of MGI's buy-and-build strategy, with MGI's M&A focus also shifting towards larger and EBITDA-positive targets.



"KingsIsle represents our new strikezone. We are very happy that we were able to close the deal so fast and we welcome our new team members. This is a very good start to 2021, as with the KingsIsle deal and our organic growth we can already tick the box on the growth and profitability targets that we announced for 2021. With several game launches and game updates being prepared for 2021 and with a well filled M&A pipeline with very attractive and value-accretive targets, there is more to come." Remco Westermann, CEO of MGI Group, stated.