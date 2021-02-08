Fortuna announces Board changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that Simon Ridgway has stepped down as director and Chair of the Board of the Company. With the renewed strength in the mining and metals sector, he will be focusing his efforts on the exploration companies under his management, which is his passion.



Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, “On my own behalf and on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Simon for his invaluable contributions and insights throughout his tenure as a director. He was a founder of the Company 16 years ago, and in his position as Chair of the Board, has guided Fortuna’s strong growth over the years.” Mr. Ganoza continued, “While his absence from the Board will be missed, we are pleased that Simon will continue to support the Company in a special advisory role. We wish him all the best in his other endeavours.”