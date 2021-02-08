Maersk Drilling to present the Annual Report for 2020

Maersk Drilling expects to release its Annual Report for 2020 on 12 February 2021 around 08:00 a.m. CET.

A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. CET on the same day. At the call, CEO Jørn Madsen and CFO Christine Morris will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.