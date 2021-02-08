Conversion factor for Exchange offer in SGB IL 3108 2021-02-08

2021-02-08

Conversion factor SGB IL 3108/3114; 1.﻿0677333

The conversion factor of SGB IL 3108/3114 indicates the amount of SGB IL 3108 that the SNDO will buy back for each SGB IL 3114 issued in the switch auction at February 8, 2021.



For further information, please contact:



The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

Funding@riksgalden.se