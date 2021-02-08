DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous EcoGraf Commences Engineering Works for Construction of New Processing Facility 08.02.2021 / 11:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to announce that it has authorised GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX: GNG) (GR Engineering) to undertake works for the detailed engineering design for the construction of its new 20,000tpa battery graphite facility in Western Australia.

The processing facility will use the Company's proprietary EcoGraf(TM) purification technology to deliver electric vehicle, lithium-ion battery and anode manufacturers a source of high quality and sustainably produced battery anode material products.

A key advantage of the EcoGraf(TM) eco-friendly process is the elimination of the use of toxic hydrofluoric acid (HF), providing customers with "HF Free" battery products that support increased focus on supply chain Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements.

Commencement of these works marks a significant milestone for the Company and coincides with rapidly increasing global investment in the transition to clean energy, that is supported by strong Government actions across all key markets, to address the effects of carbon emissions and climate change.

EcoGraf has undertaken extensive technical testing in recent years with prospective customers to validate the quality and performance of its products, which will be complemented by its ability to also use EcoGraf(TM) purification technology in recycling battery anode materials for re-use in battery and industrial markets.

The new Western Australian development will be the first battery graphite processing facility to be established outside of China and EcoGraf is planning additional facilities in key geographical markets to meet expanding demand for battery anode material products. Recent forecasts for the battery graphite market to grow by over 30% per year over the next decade provide a highly positive outlook for the Company's growth strategy as the world moves to electric vehicles and clean, renewable energy.