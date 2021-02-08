 

DGAP-News EcoGraf Commences Engineering Works for Construction of New Processing Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.02.2021, 11:15  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EcoGraf Commences Engineering Works for Construction of New Processing Facility

08.02.2021 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EcoGraf Commences Engineering Works for Construction of New Processing Facility

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to announce that it has authorised GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX: GNG) (GR Engineering) to undertake works for the detailed engineering design for the construction of its new 20,000tpa battery graphite facility in Western Australia.

The processing facility will use the Company's proprietary EcoGraf(TM) purification technology to deliver electric vehicle, lithium-ion battery and anode manufacturers a source of high quality and sustainably produced battery anode material products.

A key advantage of the EcoGraf(TM) eco-friendly process is the elimination of the use of toxic hydrofluoric acid (HF), providing customers with "HF Free" battery products that support increased focus on supply chain Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements.

Commencement of these works marks a significant milestone for the Company and coincides with rapidly increasing global investment in the transition to clean energy, that is supported by strong Government actions across all key markets, to address the effects of carbon emissions and climate change.

EcoGraf has undertaken extensive technical testing in recent years with prospective customers to validate the quality and performance of its products, which will be complemented by its ability to also use EcoGraf(TM) purification technology in recycling battery anode materials for re-use in battery and industrial markets.

The new Western Australian development will be the first battery graphite processing facility to be established outside of China and EcoGraf is planning additional facilities in key geographical markets to meet expanding demand for battery anode material products. Recent forecasts for the battery graphite market to grow by over 30% per year over the next decade provide a highly positive outlook for the Company's growth strategy as the world moves to electric vehicles and clean, renewable energy.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EcoGraf Commences Engineering Works for Construction of New Processing Facility DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous EcoGraf Commences Engineering Works for Construction of New Processing Facility 08.02.2021 / 11:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. EcoGraf Commences …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
EQS-Adhoc: Update regarding Financial Calendar
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Übernahme von Dialog Semiconductor Plc durch Renesas Electronics ...
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG erfüllt trotz Corona-Einschränkungen die Umsatzprognose 2020
DGAP-News: Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor to Join Forcesto Advance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc by Renesas ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Solutiance AG beschließt angekündigte Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur Finanzierung weiteren ...
DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Wins Order for Hot Cell Construction from Dutch Research Center
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage (deutsch)
11:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
04.02.21
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Europäischer Handel und vorgeschlagenes US-Listing der EcoGraf-Aktien (deutsch)
04.02.21
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Europäischer Handel und vorgeschlagenes US-Listing der EcoGraf-Aktien
04.02.21
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: European Trading and Proposed US Listing of EcoGraf Shares
01.02.21
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Anoden-Recycling-Programm für großen Elektrofahrzeughersteller liefert hervorragende Ergebnisse (deutsch)
01.02.21
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Anoden-Recycling-Programm für großen Elektrofahrzeughersteller liefert hervorragende Ergebnisse
01.02.21
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Anode Recycling Program for Major Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Delivers Outstanding Results
25.01.21
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Westaustralische EcoGraf(TM)-Batteriegraphitfabrik macht weitere Fortschritte in der Entwicklung (deutsch)
25.01.21
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Western Australian EcoGraf(TM) Battery Graphite Facility Advancing to Development