 

Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently Acquired Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 11:31  |  52   |   |   

WICHITA, Kan. and BENGALURU, India , Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Spirit AeroSystems, a leading aero structures manufacturer. Spirit has chosen Infosys as its lead technology integration partner to help drive and set up the end-to-end applications and infrastructure integration of a few of Bombardier's former aerostructures and aftermarket services assets, which have been recently acquired by Spirit. As the exclusive IT partner, Infosys will leverage its system integration expertise, ecosystem partners, and extensive knowledge of the aviation sector to develop a robust IT framework, which will be built on infrastructure solutions powered by Infosys Cobalt.  

Infosys_Logo

Seamless IT integration is imperative for successful mergers and acquisitions. The partnership will enable Spirit AeroSystems to empower stakeholders by transforming business applications and facilitating agile, resilient operations on the cloud.  

Talking about the partnership, Sam Marnick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Spirit AeroSystems, said, "We look forward to partnering with Infosys on our efforts to further diversify our business and strategically position Spirit AeroSystems for the future. We appreciate the long-standing relationship we have with Infosys and the support they have brought to a number of strategic projects for Spirit."   

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said "We are excited to kickstart a new chapter in our long-term strategic partnership with Spirit AeroSystems and support their vision for the aerospace industry. We look forward to maximizing the synergies of the acquisition by facilitating seamless integration of IT ecosystems. Through the partnership, we will support Spirit with infrastructure build-out and unlock more opportunities to accelerate innovation and drive success." 

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently Acquired Businesses WICHITA, Kan. and BENGALURU, India , Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Spirit AeroSystems, a leading aero structures …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Hoist Finance and Magnetar sign securitisation partnership agreement for new portfolio investments
Health and social care to gain the most from 5G productivity and efficiency gains, which will add ...
Acclime doubles its presence and service offering in China with the acquisition of 1421 Consulting ...
Isotropic Systems secures over $40m in funding to accelerate growth and development of unique ...
ASSA ABLOY acquires Technology Solutions in the UK
The Successor of the 600-year-old "Oriental Chocolate" Seeks Inheritance Path in Haikou
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Verizon Business as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North ...
Digital Lending Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.3 Billion By 2026 Owing To Rising Emphasis ...
Orpha Labs AG Initiates Compassionate Use Program for ORL-101 in Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type ...
Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
The Electric Car Boom Is About To Kick Into Overdrive
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
20.01.21
Launching Infosys Cortex: AI-First, Cloud-First Customer Engagement Platform, Part of Infosys Cobalt, to Humanize Customer Experience, Empower Agents and Drive Intelligent Operations for Enterprises
13.01.21
Transformational approach to client partnerships drive record large deals of $7.13bn in Q3
13.01.21
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital