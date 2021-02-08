 

Securitas' Nomination Committee proposes new Chair and members of the Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Securitas, the world's leading intelligent protective services partner, proposes the election of Jan Svensson as the new Chair of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2021. The Committee also proposes the election of Gunilla Fransson, Harry Klagsbrun and Johan Menckel as new members of the Board. Carl Douglas, currently Vice Chair of the Board, and Anders Böös and Dick Seger, currently members of the Board, have informed the Committee that they will not be available for re-election. In November 2020, Marie Ehrling, currently Chair of the Board, informed the Committee that she will not be available for re-election.

In addition, the Committee proposes the re-election of Sofia Schörling Högberg, Ingrid Bonde, John Brandon and Fredrik Cappelen as members of the Board. 

Jan Svensson was President and CEO of Investment AB Latour from 2003 to 2019, and CEO of AB Sigfrid Stenberg from 1986 to 2002. He is Chair of AB Fagerhult and Tomra Systems ASA, and a Board member of Assa Abloy AB, Loomis AB, Nobia AB, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Stena Metall AB, Herenco Holding AB and Climeon AB.

Gunilla Fransson is Chair of NetInsight AB and a Board member of Eltel AB, Enea AB, Trelleborg AB, Permobil AB, Weibel Scientific A/S, Nilar AB, Dunkerintressena and Nederman AB. She previously held management positions at Saab AB and Ericsson AB.

Harry Klagsbrun is a Partner at EQT AB, a role he has held since 2006. He was previously Executive Vice President at SEB, CEO of Alfred Berg Group, Head of Corporate Finance at Svenska Handelsbanken and Partner at Smith Barney in New York.

Johan Menckel is currently CEO of Gränges AB, and will become Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at Investment AB Latour in August 2021. His previous roles include CEO at Sapa Heat Transfer and Consultant at Accenture. He is a Board member of Saab AB and Nederman AB.

"Our view of Securitas remains positive", says Carl Douglas, of Investment AB Latour and currently Vice Chair of the Board. 

The Committee's complete proposal will be presented in the notices convening Securitas' Annual General Meeting of shareholders. The Committee's reasoned statement according to the Swedish Corporate Governance Code will be made available at www.securitas.com once the notice has been issued.

The Nomination Committee comprises Johan Hjertonsson, appointed by Investment AB Latour; Mikael Ekdahl, appointed by Melker Schörling AB; Maria Nordqvist, appointed by Lannebo Fonder; Niklas Ringby, appointed by EQT Public Value; and Simon Blecher, appointed by Carnegie Fonder. Johan Hjertonsson has replaced Jan Svensson as a representative of Investment AB Latour and was appointed Committee Chair by the members of the Committee on 5 February 2021.

Further information: 

Chair of the Nomination Committee: Johan Hjertonsson (+46 70-229 77 93; johan.hjertonsson@latour.se )

Media: Helena Andreas, SVP Communications & People (+46 10  470 30 20; press@securitas.com ) 

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations (+46 76 116 7443; micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com )

Securitas is your intelligent protective services partner. We base our protective services on customer-specific needs through different combinations of on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety and corporate risk management. Everywhere from homes to airports, our 370 000 employees are making your world a safer place.

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.30 a.m. CET on 8 February 2021.

