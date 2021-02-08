 

BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 12:00  |  182   |   |   

Emerging leader in health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated November 24, 2020 and December 12, 2020, it has entered into an amended and restated agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) dated January 31, 2021 with Naturo Group Investments Inc. (“Naturo”). The parties have also completed the exchange of disclosure schedules, one of the precedent conditions of the Definitive Agreement.

Upon completion of the transaction (the “Transaction”), Naturo will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of BevCanna and the Company will carry on the combined business of BevCanna and Naturo. There will be no change in management of BevCanna on closing. The Transaction is expected to close in the next 10 days.

The coming together of these two emerging industry leaders will create a diversified health and wellness beverage and natural products company, with proforma $55M+ in assets on the balance sheet, and a multi-channel sales and distribution network positioned for growth.

“BevCanna and Naturo each bring a number of unique strengths to the combination, that together form an even stronger company,” said Marcello Leone, Founder of Naturo and CEO of BevCanna. “BevCanna’s leadership in the cannabis-infused beverage sector and direct to consumer e-commerce business, together with Naturo’s innovative TRACE plant-based mineral beverages and supplements, significant manufacturing & natural resource assets and extensive distribution network, will form the foundation of a unique, market-leading health and wellness company well positioned for long-term growth.”

The new BevCanna will offer one of the most unique and diverse portfolios of beverage and wellness products within both the cannabis and the plant-based categories, and will expand BevCanna’s leadership position, becoming the only fully licensed, in-house and white-label beverage manufacturing company that distributes both conventional CPG and cannabis-based beverage and wellness products. The Transaction will provide access to global, multi-channel distribution networks of traditional and cannabis specific sales channels.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group Emerging leader in health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated November 24, 2020 and December 12, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide with Special Bonus
Veolia Amends Its Declaration of Intent Relating to Its Tender Offer for Suez
85 Percent of Merchants with Multi-Acquiring Strategy See Rise in Conversion Rates, per Global ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
29.01.21
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
26.01.21
Sondermeldung 26.1.2021: Kurschance! Die jetzt womöglich letzte große Gelegenheit bei einer ganz großen Kurswette
26.01.21
BevCanna kommentiert Fortschritte bei Erteilung von Standardverarbeitungslizenz von Health Canada
20.01.21
Gelegenheit: Rekordmeldung! : "Heißer denn je!" Zwei große Gamechanger als heftige "Kurstrigger"
20.01.21
BevCannas Pure Therapy-Plattform meldet monatlichen Rekordumsatz
20.01.21
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
15.01.21
(Letzte) Kurschance!? Läuft der “finale Final Countdown” noch heute ab? Eine gewaltige Kurswette…
11.01.21
Sondermeldung: KW 2 2021 beginnt mit einer sehr großen Kurswette und hohen Zugewinnen
10.01.21
Zur Ad-hoc! Sondermeldung, Sonntag, 10.01.2021: Nach “Breaking News” starker Ausbruch am Montag erwartet…

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:29 Uhr
2.937
BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?