SOPHiA GENETICS and the Spanish Lung Cancer Group Team Up to Explore the Predictive Potential of Multimodal Health Data in Resectable Stage IIIA Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - SOPHiA GENETICS, a global

leader in Data-Driven Medicine, announced today a clinical research partnership

initiative with the Spanish Lung Cancer Group to apply its radiomics and

multimodal analysis capabilities to predict response to neoadjuvant

chemoimmunotherapy in resectable stage IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



The collaboration with the Spanish Lung Cancer Group (Grupo Español de Cáncer de

Pulmón - GECP), a Spanish cooperative group for the research on lung cancer, is

to show the potential of SOPHiA Radiomics - a groundbreaking application that

analyzes medical images for research use - put to use in an additional

retrospective analysis of the data from the phase 2 NADIM clinical trial

(NCT03081689) (the NADIM trial).





The NADIM trial, funded by Bristol-Myers Squibb and part of the European Union'sHorizon 2020 research and innovation program, aimed to assess the antitumoractivity and safety of neoadjuvant chemoimmunotherapy for resectable stage IIIANSCLC. The important results recently published in The Lancet Oncology (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(20)30453-8/fulltext)supported the addition of neoadjuvant nivolumab to platinum-based chemotherapyin patients with resectable stage IIIA NSCLC. This very aggressive type ofcancer is unfortunately terminal in most patients with locally advanced stageddisease; these results could therefore support a change of perception of locallyadvanced lung cancer as a potentially lethal disease to one that is curable.Additional data are expected to be generated through the analysis of theradiology images of NADIM patients through the SOPHiA Radiomics Platform. Thesedata will then be combined with clinical, biological, and genomics data, andmultimodal machine learning models will be developed to predict response toneoadjuvant treatment, using baseline and pre-surgery data. The predictiveanalysis will also aim to stratify patient cohorts with regard toprogression-free and overall survival."We are very happy to collaborate in this innovative and revolutionary projectthat opens the door to a new precision medicine. Certainly, this partnershipwill improve the knowledge relating to the treatment for this group of patientsand will allow to approach the best prospects for curing early-stage non-smallcell lung cancer (NSCLC)," said Dr. Mariano Provencio, Head of the MedicalOncology Department at Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Madrid and leadinvestigator of the NADIM trial."We are very excited to apply our radiomics and multimodal analytics