SOPHiA GENETICS and the Spanish Lung Cancer Group Team Up to Explore the Predictive Potential of Multimodal Health Data in Resectable Stage IIIA Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 08.02.2021, 12:15 | 64 | 0 |
Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - SOPHiA GENETICS, a global
leader in Data-Driven Medicine, announced today a clinical research partnership
initiative with the Spanish Lung Cancer Group to apply its radiomics and
multimodal analysis capabilities to predict response to neoadjuvant
chemoimmunotherapy in resectable stage IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
The collaboration with the Spanish Lung Cancer Group (Grupo Español de Cáncer de
Pulmón - GECP), a Spanish cooperative group for the research on lung cancer, is
to show the potential of SOPHiA Radiomics - a groundbreaking application that
analyzes medical images for research use - put to use in an additional
retrospective analysis of the data from the phase 2 NADIM clinical trial
(NCT03081689) (the NADIM trial).
leader in Data-Driven Medicine, announced today a clinical research partnership
initiative with the Spanish Lung Cancer Group to apply its radiomics and
multimodal analysis capabilities to predict response to neoadjuvant
chemoimmunotherapy in resectable stage IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
The collaboration with the Spanish Lung Cancer Group (Grupo Español de Cáncer de
Pulmón - GECP), a Spanish cooperative group for the research on lung cancer, is
to show the potential of SOPHiA Radiomics - a groundbreaking application that
analyzes medical images for research use - put to use in an additional
retrospective analysis of the data from the phase 2 NADIM clinical trial
(NCT03081689) (the NADIM trial).
The NADIM trial, funded by Bristol-Myers Squibb and part of the European Union's
Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, aimed to assess the antitumor
activity and safety of neoadjuvant chemoimmunotherapy for resectable stage IIIA
NSCLC. The important results recently published in The Lancet Oncology (https://
www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(20)30453-8/fulltext)
supported the addition of neoadjuvant nivolumab to platinum-based chemotherapy
in patients with resectable stage IIIA NSCLC. This very aggressive type of
cancer is unfortunately terminal in most patients with locally advanced staged
disease; these results could therefore support a change of perception of locally
advanced lung cancer as a potentially lethal disease to one that is curable.
Additional data are expected to be generated through the analysis of the
radiology images of NADIM patients through the SOPHiA Radiomics Platform. These
data will then be combined with clinical, biological, and genomics data, and
multimodal machine learning models will be developed to predict response to
neoadjuvant treatment, using baseline and pre-surgery data. The predictive
analysis will also aim to stratify patient cohorts with regard to
progression-free and overall survival.
"We are very happy to collaborate in this innovative and revolutionary project
that opens the door to a new precision medicine. Certainly, this partnership
will improve the knowledge relating to the treatment for this group of patients
and will allow to approach the best prospects for curing early-stage non-small
cell lung cancer (NSCLC)," said Dr. Mariano Provencio, Head of the Medical
Oncology Department at Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Madrid and lead
investigator of the NADIM trial.
"We are very excited to apply our radiomics and multimodal analytics
Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, aimed to assess the antitumor
activity and safety of neoadjuvant chemoimmunotherapy for resectable stage IIIA
NSCLC. The important results recently published in The Lancet Oncology (https://
www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(20)30453-8/fulltext)
supported the addition of neoadjuvant nivolumab to platinum-based chemotherapy
in patients with resectable stage IIIA NSCLC. This very aggressive type of
cancer is unfortunately terminal in most patients with locally advanced staged
disease; these results could therefore support a change of perception of locally
advanced lung cancer as a potentially lethal disease to one that is curable.
Additional data are expected to be generated through the analysis of the
radiology images of NADIM patients through the SOPHiA Radiomics Platform. These
data will then be combined with clinical, biological, and genomics data, and
multimodal machine learning models will be developed to predict response to
neoadjuvant treatment, using baseline and pre-surgery data. The predictive
analysis will also aim to stratify patient cohorts with regard to
progression-free and overall survival.
"We are very happy to collaborate in this innovative and revolutionary project
that opens the door to a new precision medicine. Certainly, this partnership
will improve the knowledge relating to the treatment for this group of patients
and will allow to approach the best prospects for curing early-stage non-small
cell lung cancer (NSCLC)," said Dr. Mariano Provencio, Head of the Medical
Oncology Department at Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Madrid and lead
investigator of the NADIM trial.
"We are very excited to apply our radiomics and multimodal analytics
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0