Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the second lockdown, Borussia Dortmund generated a net profit in the second quarter of the financial year. In the second quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year (1 October 2020 - 31 December 2020), Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 124.7 million (previous year: EUR 122.2 million) and a consolidated net profit of EUR 9.6 million (previous year: profit of EUR 2.9 million).

Borussia Dortmund reports preliminary figures for the first half (H1) of the 2020/2021 financial year 08-Feb-2021

In the first half of the financial year (1 July 2020 - 31 December 2020), the consolidated total operating proceeds amounted to EUR 190.3 million (previous year: EUR 297.4 million), of which consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 177.4 million (previous year: EUR 236.6 million) and gross transfer proceeds amounted to EUR 12.9 million (previous year: EUR 60.8 million).

In the first half of the financial year, the consolidated net loss amounted to EUR 26.3 million (previous year: profit EUR 3.0 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -26.2 million (previous year: EUR 4.5 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 27.3 million (previous year: EUR 54.7 million).



In the first half of the financial year, consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 177.4 million (previous year: EUR 236.6 million), of which EUR 0.6 million (previous year: EUR 22.6 million) from match operations, EUR 98.7 million (previous year: EUR 113.1 million) from TV marketing, EUR 52.3 million (previous year: EUR 50.5 million) from advertising, EUR 20.5 million (previous year: EUR 21.2 million) from merchandising, and EUR 5.3 million (previous year: EUR 29.2 million) from conference, catering and miscellaneous.