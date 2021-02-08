 

MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. Announces Completion of Patient Treatment in Stage 2a of Pivotal U.S. Single-Arm Study for the Focal Ablation of Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer with the NanoTherm Therapy System

MagForce AG / Key word(s): Study
MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. Announces Completion of Patient Treatment in Stage 2a of Pivotal U.S. Single-Arm Study for the Focal Ablation of Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer with the NanoTherm Therapy System

08-Feb-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. Announces Completion of Patient Treatment in Stage 2a of Pivotal U.S. Single-Arm Study for the Focal Ablation of Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer with the NanoTherm Therapy System

- Stage 2a confirms positive findings of stage 1 - only minimal and tolerable treatment-related side effects observed - also with streamlined procedure

- Preparations for stage 2b with three MagForce USA sites are underway, trial will focus on offering a treatment alternative to intermediate risk prostate cancer patients to that of definitive therapy

- Despite ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, MagForce is hopeful that the next stage of the clinical trial will not be unduly delayed since MagForce USA will conduct the trial from its own treatment centers

Berlin February 8, 2021 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, announces that patient treatment in Stage 2a of its pivotal U.S. study with the NanoTherm therapy system for the focal ablation of intermediate risk prostate cancer has been completed.

Initial findings of Stage 2a showed in a 10-patients group that only the expected minimal treatment-related side effects, which are tolerable and similar to those observed in Stage 1 with an extended procedure, could be maintained in the streamlined procedure. The findings from Stage 1 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile as well as well-defined ablation and cell death in the region of the nanoparticle deposit. Upon FDA approval, this streamlined procedure will allow patient treatment to be completed within a single day.

MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. Announces Completion of Patient Treatment in Stage 2a of Pivotal U.S. Single-Arm Study for the Focal Ablation of Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer with the NanoTherm Therapy System

