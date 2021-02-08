UP Fintech Holding Limited Announces Director Resignation

BEIJING, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that Mr. Chenglong Zhu has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company for personal reasons, effective on February 4, 2021. Mr. Chenglong Zhu’s resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company.

