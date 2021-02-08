Loop Insights Signs Four-Year Venue Management Agreement Through TELUS IoT Marketplace with Big White Ski Resort, One Of Canada’s Top 5 Ski Resorts, with Potential to Generate $7.2 - $9.6 Million in Newline Revenue For Loop and Big White Ski Resort

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has been selected by Big White Ski Resort (“ Big White Ski Resort ”) to deploy its venue management platform for the purposes of providing its visitors and staff with complementary COVID-19 safety protocols through its venue management platform while also creating significant revenue opportunities for both parties.

In support of Big White Ski Resort and British Columbia’s tourism industry, Loop Insights will deploy its venue tracing solution across Big White Ski Resort and its facilities, aiding the resort to continue to ensure the safety of its staff and customers.

Having recognized the importance of accurate venue tracing protocols in the fight against COVID-19, Loop will work with Big White Ski Resort to maintain the safety of all guests and staff using the Loop venue management platform. The ultimate goal of the deployment is to provide an enhanced customer experience through guest and staff check-ins and to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Loop’s venue tracing technology is based on a science and data-driven approach to provide businesses with complementary safety protocols. Through this latest deployment, Loop is working with Big White Ski Resort to ensure the appropriate infrastructure is in place to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 through real-time alerts and automated safety updates sent via the platform.

Michael J Ballingall Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort stated: “After being introduced to Loop Insights’ venue management platform through our partnership with TELUS and its IoT Marketplace, Big White Ski Resort recognized its ability to provide us with the peace of mind necessary to deliver the best ski resort experience possible. Also, we are excited about the opportunities by leveraging Loop’s platform to create new revenue streams through unique marketing opportunities.”