Key Investor Information of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.02.2021, 12:10 | 36 | 0 | 0 08.02.2021, 12:10 | EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS publishes updated key investor information. The key investor information has been prepared and updated in accordance with the Investment Funds Act and the requirements of Commission Regulation (EU) No 583/2010. Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee

Attachment EREFIII_Investorile_esitatav_põhiteaveENG_2021





