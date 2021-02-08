Key Investor Information of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS publishes updated key investor information. The key investor information has been prepared and updated in accordance with the Investment Funds Act and the requirements of Commission Regulation (EU) No 583/2010.
Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee
