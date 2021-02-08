 

Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Preliminary Revenue Growth of 714% for Calendar Year 2020 Over Calendar Year 2019

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 12:00  |  67   |   |   

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc., (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere, fully licensed California-based cannabis company, today provides unaudited preliminary results for calendar year 2020.

  • The Company achieved currently unaudited total revenues of approximately $3,672,353 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 – an increase of approximately $3,221,156 or 714% over revenues for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019.

  • The Company had a combined average growth rate over the last three years of 350%.

With respect to Grapefruit’s unaudited 2020 results, Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, commented, “Our eye-popping 714% year-over-year revenue growth, achieved during the worst global pandemic in modern history, was especially gratifying and demonstrates the deep strength and resolve of our Company’s team. We continued to expand our indoor premium exotic cannabis flower distribution into the entire California wholesale marketplace. Despite a myriad of logistical difficulties engendered by the pandemic, we successfully executed on the Hourglass initiative. After 17 months of exacting efforts by Grapefruit and its scientific team, we brought the patented, disruptive Hourglass topical THC/cannabinoid delivery cream to market, thereby forever fundamentally changing the way individuals use THC and cannabinoids to obtain their holistic benefits. The demand for Hourglass has been robust, and user reviews have ranged from very satisfactory to downright spectacular. We believe 2021 will be our breakout year to achieve our goal of gaining recognition as perhaps the leading U.S.-based, technology-driven, fully integrated cannabis company. Finally, the Hourglass experience may only be purchased from Grapefruit (‘GPFT’) and its authorized agents.”

To learn more about Grapefruit, please visit InvestorBrandNetwork:
https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/clients/grapefruit-usa-inc/

To learn more about Grapefruit’s new sustained-release Hourglass THC + Cannabinoid Topical Delivery Cream, please watch this promotional video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cU9MJMgH1w&feature=youtu.be and visit our website at:
https://grapefruitblvd.com/hourglass/

For investor information, please visit our website at:
https://grapefruitblvd.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter:
Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Preliminary Revenue Growth of 714% for Calendar Year 2020 Over Calendar Year 2019 LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc., (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere, fully licensed California-based cannabis company, today provides …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
IIJ Announces its Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order