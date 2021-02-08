New Gold Announces Partial Resumption of Underground Activities at the New Afton Mine

February 8, 2021 – New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) announces that partial underground operations as well as B3 and C-Zone development activities have resumed over the weekend at the New Afton Mine, located in Kamloops, B.C., following the tragic underground mud-rush incident that occurred on February 2, 2021.

“The restarting of mining activities is a significant step for the New Afton Mine as we continue our safe and sequential return to full operations,” said Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we move forward, our primary focus remains on the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and their families and we will continue to provide counselling and support for them.”