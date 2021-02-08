 

New Gold Announces Partial Resumption of Underground Activities at the New Afton Mine

February 8, 2021 – New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) announces that partial underground operations as well as B3 and C-Zone development activities have resumed over the weekend at the New Afton Mine, located in Kamloops, B.C., following the tragic underground mud-rush incident that occurred on February 2, 2021.

“The restarting of mining activities is a significant step for the New Afton Mine as we continue our safe and sequential return to full operations,” said Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we move forward, our primary focus remains on the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and their families and we will continue to provide counselling and support for them.”

  • The extraction of ore has resumed on Lift 1 at limited capacity that includes a portion of the recovery level on a remote mucking basis.
  • B3 and C-Zone development activities have returned to normal levels.
  • The area where the incident occurred will remain closed until further notice.
  • Milling, tailings operations and construction activities resumed late last week. The mill is currently processing ore from the live pile and intermediate-grade surface stockpile, which is expected to supply sufficient volume to feed the mill until full operations have resumed.
  • Additional details will be provided via a news release as they become available.

About New Gold Inc.

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines. The Company also holds an 8% gold stream on the Artemis Gold Blackwater Project located in British Columbia and a 6% equity stake in Artemis. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "will", "would” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the ongoing ramp-up at the New Afton mine.

