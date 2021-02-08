NICE Opens Nominations for 2021 PSAPs’ Finest Awards Honoring Emergency Communications Professionals

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has opened nominations for the 2021 PSAPs' Finest Awards, an annual recognition program for emergency communications (ECC) professionals now in its sixteenth year. Awards are presented each year in the following categories: Lifetime Achievement, Communications Center Director, Line Supervisor, Technician, Trainer, Telecommunicator, Innovator, and PSAP of the Year. For 2021, NICE is also adding an Above & Beyond award to acknowledge the exemplary contributions of front-line emergency communications professionals during these particularly challenging times.

Since its inception in 2006, the PSAPs' Finest Awards program has recognized hundreds of individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving others through public safety communications. The Program is open to all PSAPs, whether or not they are customers of NICE. An independent judging panel reviews and judges each nomination based on the individual’s or team’s specific contributions to their agency and broader community.

"This past year, in particular, has been a very challenging time, certainly for those on the front lines of emergency communications,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. "The ability to reach an emergency call-taker in a time of crisis, receive life-saving instructions, and know that help is on the way, is something we sometimes take for granted. We are thankful for the work of all emergency communication professionals around the world and pleased to recognize them through this program, especially through our new Above & Beyond Award.”

The PSAPs’ Finest Awards program is successful in large part due to its experienced judging panel, which draws upon the ECC community. This year’s panel of prestigious judges includes Tyrell T. Morris, Executive Director, Orleans Parish Communication District (New Orleans, LA); Elizabeth Nguyen, Communications Manager, Regina Police Service, (Canada); Deborah Wesolowski Gross, Police Communications Coordinator, Miami-Dade Police Department Communications & Technology Services Bureau (Doral, FL); Jason Liermann, Captain of Support Services, Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office (Sheboygan, WI); Christopher S. Mueller, Executive Director, Sangamon County (IL) ETSD; Renee Vande Voort, Assistant Director, Brown County Public Safety Communications (Green Bay, WI); Chris Jacobson, PSAP Manager, Southern Regional Communications Center, Minnesota State Patrol; Jacqueline Hobday, Emergency Manager 911, Aurora Police Department (Aurora, IL); Elora Forshee, Director, Sedgwick County Emergency Communications (Wichita, KS); Sheri Stevens, PSAP Manager Roseville, Minnesota State Patrol.