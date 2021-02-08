 

Nest appoints Atos to design and build digital future-focused scheme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 12:20  |  59   |   |   

Press releaselogo_atos 

Nest appoints Atos to design and build digital future-focused scheme

London (UK), Paris (France), February 8, 2021 – Nest has today announced that its future scheme administrator will be global digital transformation firm Atos.

The new service, which will begin in 2023, will focus on making the most of advances in technology and data analytics to deliver personalized and tailored services to each of its members.

Atos’s state-of-the-art technology and cloud hosting platform will provide a scalable, agile and low-carbon solution for all processing and administrative IT, which can adapt to future requirements.

Awarded following a competitive tender run in line with Public Contracts Regulations 2015; the new contract will last for a minimum of ten years with an optional extension period of up to five years and the option of an additional period of up to three years for exit.

Otto Thoresen, Nest Corporation Chair, commented:

“Following a very competitive procurement I am pleased to confirm we have awarded the next contract for our scheme administration service to Atos. Our aim was to find a supplier that will support our ambitions to continue to expand the scheme for an increasingly digital world, improve our service to customers and harness advances in technology to further increase efficiency while reducing costs.

“We are confident the new contract will deliver significant benefits to our customers whilst allowing us to keep costs low and ensuring our service continues to be robust and secure.

“We are now focused on preparing for a secure and stable transition of services in 2023 and ensuring this process works smoothly for Nest’s customers.”

Commenting on the announcement, Nest Chief Executive Helen Dean said,

I am looking forward to working with our new partner for the next chapter in Nest’s story. Atos will help us to continue our success and will help deliver significant improvements for our customers in the coming years.

“While today’s announcement marks the next stage in Nest’s evolution, I am so proud of where we’ve come from. Over thirteen years, we have built a digital pension scheme from scratch which has become home to millions of savers and the provider of choice for hundreds of thousands of employers.

“We’re looking forward to building on this strong foundation to take Nest to the next level, advancing our digital scheme and continuing to provide a world class service, for working people.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nest appoints Atos to design and build digital future-focused scheme   Nest appoints Atos to design and build digital future-focused scheme London (UK), Paris (France), February 8, 2021 – Nest has today announced that its future scheme administrator will be global digital transformation firm Atos. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
IIJ Announces its Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Statement
28.01.21
Atos teams with SAP to develop the new RISE with SAP offering to deliver SAP S/4HANA and cloud experience to its customers
26.01.21
Atos and OVHcloud announce a strategic partnership to create a trusted, 100% European cloud solution
21.01.21
Atos, a major player in France’s national strategy on quantum technologies
20.01.21
Atos completes the acquisition of Canada-based cybersecurity firm In Fidem
20.01.21
South Australian Government chooses Atos as a strategic partner
19.01.21
Atos and IBM Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Enterprise with AI and Red Hat OpenShift Technologies
13.01.21
Atos recognized twice by Springboard Consulting for its excellence in disability inclusion
12.01.21
Atos to acquire In Fidem to reinforce its cybersecurity position in the North American market

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
15
Atos (Wie geht es weiter)