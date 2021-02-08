Nest appoints Atos to design and build digital future-focused scheme

London (UK), Paris (France), February 8, 2021 – Nest has today announced that its future scheme administrator will be global digital transformation firm Atos.

The new service, which will begin in 2023, will focus on making the most of advances in technology and data analytics to deliver personalized and tailored services to each of its members.

Atos’s state-of-the-art technology and cloud hosting platform will provide a scalable, agile and low-carbon solution for all processing and administrative IT, which can adapt to future requirements.

Awarded following a competitive tender run in line with Public Contracts Regulations 2015; the new contract will last for a minimum of ten years with an optional extension period of up to five years and the option of an additional period of up to three years for exit.

Otto Thoresen, Nest Corporation Chair, commented:

“Following a very competitive procurement I am pleased to confirm we have awarded the next contract for our scheme administration service to Atos. Our aim was to find a supplier that will support our ambitions to continue to expand the scheme for an increasingly digital world, improve our service to customers and harness advances in technology to further increase efficiency while reducing costs.

“We are confident the new contract will deliver significant benefits to our customers whilst allowing us to keep costs low and ensuring our service continues to be robust and secure.

“We are now focused on preparing for a secure and stable transition of services in 2023 and ensuring this process works smoothly for Nest’s customers.”

Commenting on the announcement, Nest Chief Executive Helen Dean said,

“I am looking forward to working with our new partner for the next chapter in Nest’s story. Atos will help us to continue our success and will help deliver significant improvements for our customers in the coming years.

“While today’s announcement marks the next stage in Nest’s evolution, I am so proud of where we’ve come from. Over thirteen years, we have built a digital pension scheme from scratch which has become home to millions of savers and the provider of choice for hundreds of thousands of employers.

“We’re looking forward to building on this strong foundation to take Nest to the next level, advancing our digital scheme and continuing to provide a world class service, for working people.”